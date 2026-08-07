Aegis Gold Titan Matrix

 Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector

Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.

 PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD
1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPts at 1000 or higher.
2. Flash Crash Detector is Mandatory:- Keep InpFlashCrashMult at 5.0. If Gold dumps $50 in a minute, you want the EA to lock down, not blindly buy the dip.
3. Prop Firm Compliance:- If you are passing an FTMO or FundedNext challenge, use GUARDIAN MODE- and set InpMaxDrawdown to 4.5%. This ensures the Aegis Shield trips before you hit the firm's daily loss limit.
4. Use Raw Spread Brokers:- Gold trading requires ultra-tight spreads. Use accounts like Exness Zero or XM Ultra Low for maximum efficiency with the Trailing Stop.

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 The Ultimate Gold Specialist

Gold (XAUUSD) is the most profitable, yet the most dangerous asset in the Forex market. Standard Expert Advisors blow accounts because they trade Gold like any other currency pair. They buy at the All-Time High, and they hold through massive Flash Crashes.

Aegis Gold Titan Matrix is different. It is a true XAUUSD Specialist.

We built the Titan specifically to handle Gold's extreme volatility. It uses a Triple Strategy Engine- (Trend + Pullback + Scalping) filtered through our proprietary 3-Layer Protection System.

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 The 3-Layer Protection System

 Layer 1: ATH Guard (All-Time High Protection)
- Have you ever had an EA buy at the absolute top of the market and get trapped in a massive drawdown?
- The ATH Guard scans the Daily (D1) timeframe for the historical peak. If the current price is too close to the All-Time High, Aegis Gold Titan completely blocks all BUY trades.- It will only look for Sell opportunities. No more buying at the top.

 Layer 2: Flash Crash Detector
- Gold is notorious for sudden $50+ drops in a matter of seconds.
- The Flash Crash Detector analyzes M1 tick volume and volatility in real-time. If it detects a sudden, abnormal spike (e.g., 5x the normal ATR in one minute), the Titan goes into lockdown. It blocks new trades, and can optionally Panic Close- existing trades to prevent account destruction.

 Layer 3: Aegis Shield 3.0 & Titan Risk
- Aegis Shield:- A hard circuit breaker. Set your maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%). If reached, the Titan closes all trades and shuts down for the day. 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
- Titan Risk Manager:- Automatically calculates the exact lot size based on your account balance, minimizing the risk of ruin.

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 Titan Command Dashboard

The EA comes with a stunning dark-gold dashboard that gives you full control:
- Live display of the ATH Distance- (How far are we from the absolute top?).
- Real-time Flash Crash Status.
- A physical [ PANIC CLOSE ]- button directly on the chart. If you see extreme news coming, click the button to instantly close all trades and protect your capital.

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 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe:- M15
- Account:- Any low-spread broker
- VPS:- Essential for the Flash Crash Detector to work properly
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4.42 (125)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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