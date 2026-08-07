Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector



Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.



PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD

1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPts at 1000 or higher.

2. Flash Crash Detector is Mandatory:- Keep InpFlashCrashMult at 5.0. If Gold dumps $50 in a minute, you want the EA to lock down, not blindly buy the dip.

3. Prop Firm Compliance:- If you are passing an FTMO or FundedNext challenge, use GUARDIAN MODE- and set InpMaxDrawdown to 4.5%. This ensures the Aegis Shield trips before you hit the firm's daily loss limit.

4. Use Raw Spread Brokers:- Gold trading requires ultra-tight spreads. Use accounts like Exness Zero or XM Ultra Low for maximum efficiency with the Trailing Stop.



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The Ultimate Gold Specialist



Gold (XAUUSD) is the most profitable, yet the most dangerous asset in the Forex market. Standard Expert Advisors blow accounts because they trade Gold like any other currency pair. They buy at the All-Time High, and they hold through massive Flash Crashes.



Aegis Gold Titan Matrix is different. It is a true XAUUSD Specialist.



We built the Titan specifically to handle Gold's extreme volatility. It uses a Triple Strategy Engine- (Trend + Pullback + Scalping) filtered through our proprietary 3-Layer Protection System.



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The 3-Layer Protection System



Layer 1: ATH Guard (All-Time High Protection)

- Have you ever had an EA buy at the absolute top of the market and get trapped in a massive drawdown?

- The ATH Guard scans the Daily (D1) timeframe for the historical peak. If the current price is too close to the All-Time High, Aegis Gold Titan completely blocks all BUY trades.- It will only look for Sell opportunities. No more buying at the top.



Layer 2: Flash Crash Detector

- Gold is notorious for sudden $50+ drops in a matter of seconds.

- The Flash Crash Detector analyzes M1 tick volume and volatility in real-time. If it detects a sudden, abnormal spike (e.g., 5x the normal ATR in one minute), the Titan goes into lockdown. It blocks new trades, and can optionally Panic Close- existing trades to prevent account destruction.



Layer 3: Aegis Shield 3.0 & Titan Risk

- Aegis Shield:- A hard circuit breaker. Set your maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%). If reached, the Titan closes all trades and shuts down for the day. 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

- Titan Risk Manager:- Automatically calculates the exact lot size based on your account balance, minimizing the risk of ruin.



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Titan Command Dashboard



The EA comes with a stunning dark-gold dashboard that gives you full control:

- Live display of the ATH Distance- (How far are we from the absolute top?).

- Real-time Flash Crash Status.

- A physical [ PANIC CLOSE ]- button directly on the chart. If you see extreme news coming, click the button to instantly close all trades and protect your capital.



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

- Timeframe:- M15

- Account:- Any low-spread broker

- VPS:- Essential for the Flash Crash Detector to work properly