Renko Phantom Breakout

 Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition 

The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading.

Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem. 

It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, striking with lethal accuracy only when high-probability breakouts occur.

 Elite Features

-  Pure Renko SMA Engine:- We completely eliminated the "desynchronization bug" caused by time-based indicators. The EA calculates a proprietary Simple Moving Average directly from the Renko Bricks, ensuring zero time-lag and perfect synchronization with price action.
-  The Phantom Pattern [1, 1, 1, -1, 1]:- The EA utilizes a highly selective 5-brick continuation pattern. It waits for a strong trend, a brief institutional pullback (shaking out weak hands), and instantly enters the market the millisecond the trend resumes.
-  Aegis Shield Protocol:- Institutional-grade drawdown protection. If your equity drops below the maximum allowed threshold, the EA instantly halts all operations, protecting your capital from black swan events.
-  Advanced Kelly Sizer:- Forget static lot sizes. The Phantom dynamically calculates the precise lot size based on your Stop Loss distance and account balance, ensuring you only risk exactly X% of your capital per trade.
-  Nano-Speed Execution:- Built on a native tick-based engine, the EA processes millions of ticks to construct virtual Renko bricks in memory, entirely bypassing MT5's clunky chart generation.

---

 CRITICAL WARNINGS

1. "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" ONLY:- This EA processes raw market data. If you backtest using "1-minute OHLC" or "Open prices only", the EA will FAIL- to generate accurate bricks. You must use high-quality real tick data.
2. Patience is a Virtue:- The Phantom is a Sniper, not a machine gun. It may go days without trading while it waits for the perfect 5-brick setup. Do not interfere manually.- Let the algorithm work its mathematical edge.
3. VPS Required:- Because this EA calculates bricks per tick, it must run on a stable, low-latency VPS 24/5. 
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5 (1)
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
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