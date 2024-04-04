Boiling Oil

  • Experts
  • Stefan Van Dockum
    Stefan Van Dockum

    Stefan Van Dockum

    I'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 4 April 2024
  • Activations: 5

No-nonsense, fundamental, Trend following system for small to medium accounts.

Bollinger/RSI combo with some extra settings for trailing trades. 

Settings are good for most situations but do run your own tests. All settings based on Fib numbers. No exceptional overfitting.

Average trades per month: 10

Works best on the 4 hour timeframe but can be adjusted to smaller but that will have higher risk.




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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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