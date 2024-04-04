Boiling Oil
- Experts
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Stefan Van DockumI'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 4 April 2024
- Activations: 5
No-nonsense, fundamental, Trend following system for small to medium accounts.
Bollinger/RSI combo with some extra settings for trailing trades.
Settings are good for most situations but do run your own tests. All settings based on Fib numbers. No exceptional overfitting.
Average trades per month: 10
Works best on the 4 hour timeframe but can be adjusted to smaller but that will have higher risk.