Jess Livermore Pro

Introduce:

I’m a trader legendary lover of Jess Livermore, with extremely effective rules to nowaday.

So finally I wrote EA Jess Livermore using the strategy of Jess Livermore and his trading system.
Specificity of EA JessLivermore Pro:

·        Profits and risks are always greater than 1: R:R > 1 (EA always works on R:R principle)

·        Use price action with Pivot points along with Jess Livermore's strategic system.

·        Capital management and risk management are an integral part of EA.

Parameter:

·        Lots : 0,01(size lot)

·        ModSL : false (trailing stoploss)

Symbol: EURUSD/ JPYUSD

Note:

EA Jess Livermore Pro used on MT5 platform.

Link backtest youtube : https://youtu.be/TYWHq1D9pxU

Website : nentangforex.com

Contact : nentangforex@gmail.com


Video Jess Livermore Pro
