I’m a trader legendary lover of Jess Livermore, with extremely effective rules to nowaday.

So finally I wrote EA Jess Livermore using the strategy of Jess Livermore and his trading system.

Specificity of EA JessLivermore Pro:

· Profits and risks are always greater than 1: R:R > 1 (EA always works on R:R principle)

· Use price action with Pivot points along with Jess Livermore's strategic system.

· Capital management and risk management are an integral part of EA.

Parameter:

· Lots : 0,01(size lot)

· ModSL : false (trailing stoploss)

Symbol: EURUSD/ JPYUSD

Note:

EA Jess Livermore Pro used on MT5 platform.

