Classic Lock MT5

5

Classic Lock is a trading system that combines several different algorithms: both for opening a transaction and for its support. The system uses averaging, hedging, and in its essence, is a breakout strategy that trades with the trend. The strategy can trade on almost any instrument: gold, oil, currency pairs, etc. Good for trading in volatile markets.

Features:

•    The Expert Advisor can be attached to ANY TIMEFRAME, since the settings already contain the trading parameter for the required timeframe (the "TimeFrame_for_Strategy" parameter).
•    You can use any types of accounts: RAW/ECN, Standard, Cent.
•    To increase the likelihood of success, if you are trading in semi-automatic mode, set the direction of the 1st transaction using the direction of the trend on higher timeframes, also assessing the political and economic situation at the current moment. This can be done both in the EA parameters and using the buttons on the chart (First BUY, First Sell).
•    The EA has several strategies for opening the 1st trade in a series of positions (the "Select_Enter_Signal" parameter). If you want to immediately start a new series of positions, then use the buttons on the chart "Fast 1st BUY" or "Fast 1st SELL".

TRADING INSTRUCTION STEP BY STEP: attach the adviser to the chart, load the required settings. Ready!

If you are trading in semi-automatic mode you also have to set the most likely direction for the first trade (Buy or Sell).

Set files (settings) and a detailed description of the EA parameters can be found on the blog page: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749757
P.S. Important points on the work of an expert will be discussed in the comments thread, read and ask questions!

Reviews 1
Manish Kumar
734
Manish Kumar 2023.02.08 00:50 
 

It's a little complicated to read instructions, but this EA works great even during volatile markers. I used it for over a month and it keeps giving consistent profits without much drawdown.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Classic Lock is a trading system that combines several different algorithms: both for opening a transaction and for its support. The system uses averaging, hedging, and in its essence, is a breakout strategy that trades with the trend. The strategy can trade on almost any instrument: gold, oil, currency pairs, etc. Good for trading in volatile markets. Features: •    The Expert Advisor can be attached to ANY TIMEFRAME, since the settings already contain the trading parameter for the required tim
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Manish Kumar
734
Manish Kumar 2023.02.08 00:50 
 

It's a little complicated to read instructions, but this EA works great even during volatile markers. I used it for over a month and it keeps giving consistent profits without much drawdown.

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