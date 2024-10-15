Flex Gold System

Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations.

Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance.

The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market.

Recommend the minimum capital is 1,000 USD or Cent account still profitable.

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