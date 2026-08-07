Phantom Correlation Shield



Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5



Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it.



When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the damage.



Phantom Correlation Shield- is the institutional-grade solution. It continuously monitors ALL open positions in your account, calculates real-time Pearson Correlation between every pair of open trades, and instantly warns you (or auto-closes the redundant trade) when your portfolio is dangerously over-exposed.



How It Works



Every 2 seconds, the EA:

1. Scans all open positions in your account.

2. For each pair of positions, it calculates the Pearson Correlation Coefficient- using historical close prices.

3. If two positions are highly correlated AND in the same direction, it flags a violation.

4. If two positions are highly negatively correlated AND in opposite directions, it also flags a violation (this is equivalent to the same over-exposure).



Protection Modes



- Alert Mode (Default): The EA sends a Mobile Push Notification and MT5 Alert when over-exposure is detected. You decide what to do.

- Auto-Close Mode: The EA will automatically close the redundant position to protect your account. No human intervention needed.



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Key Features



1. Real-Time Pearson Correlation

Uses actual historical returns (not just price direction) to compute statistically accurate correlation values between -1.0 and +1.0. This is the same method used by institutional hedge funds.



2. Portfolio-Wide Monitoring

It doesn't matter which EA opened the trade. Phantom Correlation Shield monitors the entire account. If EA-A opens EURUSD and EA-B opens GBPUSD, the Shield catches it.



3. Configurable Threshold

Set your own correlation tolerance. The default threshold is 0.70 (strong correlation). You can tighten it to 0.50 for stricter control, or loosen it to 0.90 for more flexibility.



4. On-Chart Dashboard

A clean glassmorphism panel shows your real-time portfolio status:

- PORTFOLIO OK- (Green) — No over-exposure detected.

- OVER-EXPOSED!- (Red) — Correlated violations found. Action needed.



5. Mobile Push & Alert Notifications

Get instant notifications on your phone when over-exposure is detected, so you can act immediately even when you're away from your desk.



Use Cases



- Prop Firm Traders: Many prop firms penalize over-exposure. Use this EA to stay within their risk rules.

- Multi-EA Portfolios: If you run 3-5 EAs simultaneously, this EA prevents them from "ganging up" on the same direction.

- Manual Traders: Get warned before you accidentally double down on correlated pairs.