The Gold Matrix
- Experts
- Sahil Mukhtar
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 14 December 2025
- Activations: 9
Gold Matrix: The Advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor
Gold Matrix is a robust, high-frequency Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the demanding GOLD (XAUUSD) market on the H1 timeframe. Its core strength is a proprietary trading system that leverages advanced Heiken Ashi candle analysis to intelligently filter out market "noise," especially during periods of low volatility or non-fundamental price fluctuations. This proven, consistency-focused approach has been rigorously validated through extensive backtesting and live trading.
|
A few copies available at 99$ - for 24hours - price will be increased after every 5 copies being SOLD
Key Advantages:
-
Elite Performance on GOLD: Specifically tuned and validated as a top-tier solution for precious metal trading.
-
Built for All Traders: Ideal for both independent retail traders and those managing capital for Prop Firms.
-
Optimized Noise Reduction: Utilizes sophisticated Heiken Ashi to ensure trades are based on meaningful price action.
-
High-Frequency Capability: Designed to capitalize on numerous trading opportunities in the XAUUSD market.
Core Features for Secure Trading:
-
Strict Risk Control: Features a robust, built-in risk management system with customizable parameters.
-
Low Drawdown Focus: Historically maintains a drawdown of under 5%.
-
Integrity-First Strategy: Absolutely avoids high-risk techniques like Martingale and Grid trading.
-
Smart Deployment: Includes pre-tuned settings for quick and effective activation.
After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup.
User guidelines:
- Currency pair: Attach the EA to XAUUSD chart
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1000
- Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
- Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)
- Account type: Hedge
- IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!