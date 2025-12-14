The Gold Matrix

Gold Matrix: The Advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Gold Matrix is a robust, high-frequency Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the demanding GOLD (XAUUSD) market on the H1 timeframe. Its core strength is a proprietary trading system that leverages advanced Heiken Ashi candle analysis to intelligently filter out market "noise," especially during periods of low volatility or non-fundamental price fluctuations. This proven, consistency-focused approach has been rigorously validated through extensive backtesting and live trading.

A few copies available at 99$ - for 24hours - price will be increased after every 5 copies being SOLD 

EA tutorial: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765620

    Key Advantages:

    • Elite Performance on GOLD: Specifically tuned and validated as a top-tier solution for precious metal trading.

    • Built for All Traders: Ideal for both independent retail traders and those managing capital for Prop Firms.

    • Optimized Noise Reduction: Utilizes sophisticated Heiken Ashi to ensure trades are based on meaningful price action.

    • High-Frequency Capability: Designed to capitalize on numerous trading opportunities in the XAUUSD market.

    Core Features for Secure Trading:

    • Strict Risk Control: Features a robust, built-in risk management system with customizable parameters.

    • Low Drawdown Focus: Historically maintains a drawdown of under 5%.

    • Integrity-First Strategy: Absolutely avoids high-risk techniques like Martingale and Grid trading.

    • Smart Deployment: Includes pre-tuned settings for quick and effective activation.

      After purchasing, send a private message to receive the full setup.

      User guidelines:

        • Currency pair: Attach the EA to XAUUSD chart
        • Timeframe: H1
        • Minimum deposit : $1000
        • Account type: ECN, Raw or low spreads accounts.
        • Brokers : Common brokers and PropFirms (ICmarkets broker recommended)
        • Account type: Hedge
        • IMPORTANT: Read the documentations carefully !!!
