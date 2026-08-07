Phantom Renko Breakout EA

 Phantom Renko Breakout EA

Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal. 

Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance. 

Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly from Renko charts easily. Phantom Renko Breakout solves this.

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 How It Works

The EA runs silently on any time-based chart and constructs a Virtual Renko Chart- internally on every tick. It calculates the optimal brick size dynamically based on market volatility (ATR).

 The Strategy: Pullback Continuation
The EA does not trade randomly. It waits for a high-probability "Pullback Continuation" pattern in its virtual blocks:
- Buy Signal: 3 Bull Bricks -> 1 Bear Brick -> 1 Bull Brick (A classic upward trend pullback)
- Sell Signal: 3 Bear Bricks -> 1 Bull Brick -> 1 Bear Brick (A classic downward trend pullback)

By filtering out the noise, you only enter trades when the real momentum is clearly established.

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 Key Features

 1. Dynamic ATR Brick Sizing
Instead of guessing how many points a brick should be, the EA uses the Average True Range (ATR). If the market is highly volatile, bricks get bigger to avoid false signals. If the market is slow, bricks get smaller to catch early trends.

 2. Pure Price Action
Because Renko ignores time, the EA will only trade when price actually moves. During flat, dead markets, the EA simply waits.

 3. Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit
Your risk is managed purely by Renko blocks.
- Stop Loss: Placed dynamically at X blocks behind your entry (Default: 2 blocks)
- Take Profit: Placed dynamically at X blocks ahead of your entry (Default: 4 blocks)
This naturally creates a mathematical 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio.

 4. Broker Protection System
The EA features built-in safety mechanisms to prevent execution errors:
- Auto-Volume Adjustment: Automatically rounds lot sizes to fit your broker's limits (Min/Max/Step).
- Auto-Stop Adjustment: Ensures Stop Loss and Take Profit distances always respect your broker's minimum Stop Levels, preventing invalid order errors during high volatility.
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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