Phantom Renko Breakout EA



Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5



Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.



Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.



Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly from Renko charts easily. Phantom Renko Breakout solves this.



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How It Works



The EA runs silently on any time-based chart and constructs a Virtual Renko Chart- internally on every tick. It calculates the optimal brick size dynamically based on market volatility (ATR).



The Strategy: Pullback Continuation

The EA does not trade randomly. It waits for a high-probability "Pullback Continuation" pattern in its virtual blocks:

- Buy Signal: 3 Bull Bricks -> 1 Bear Brick -> 1 Bull Brick (A classic upward trend pullback)

- Sell Signal: 3 Bear Bricks -> 1 Bull Brick -> 1 Bear Brick (A classic downward trend pullback)



By filtering out the noise, you only enter trades when the real momentum is clearly established.



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Key Features



1. Dynamic ATR Brick Sizing

Instead of guessing how many points a brick should be, the EA uses the Average True Range (ATR). If the market is highly volatile, bricks get bigger to avoid false signals. If the market is slow, bricks get smaller to catch early trends.



2. Pure Price Action

Because Renko ignores time, the EA will only trade when price actually moves. During flat, dead markets, the EA simply waits.



3. Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit

Your risk is managed purely by Renko blocks.

- Stop Loss: Placed dynamically at X blocks behind your entry (Default: 2 blocks)

- Take Profit: Placed dynamically at X blocks ahead of your entry (Default: 4 blocks)

This naturally creates a mathematical 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio.



4. Broker Protection System

The EA features built-in safety mechanisms to prevent execution errors:

- Auto-Volume Adjustment: Automatically rounds lot sizes to fit your broker's limits (Min/Max/Step).

- Auto-Stop Adjustment: Ensures Stop Loss and Take Profit distances always respect your broker's minimum Stop Levels, preventing invalid order errors during high volatility.