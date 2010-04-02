Quantturbo

Using the basic principles that allow scientists to report a tsunami a few minutes before it happens (tested during a period of almost 10 years), we have designed an algorithm able to perceive its wave length, amplitude, height, rate, period and acceleration.

 

This allows our Expert Advisor (EA) to make transactions or to send automatic signals for up to 5 currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN). In other words, our algorithm identifies the main trend through the result of a moving average; and, through the results of a variation of other three moving averages, it identifies the moment in which a major volatility movement of these five currency pairs occurs.

 

Parameters:

·       Lock (On/Off): It allows you to limit the EA’s control on your equity to never be less than 35% of your balance.

o   On: Limits the equity

o   Off: Does not limit the equity

·       Mode (Active/Signals/Single Signal): It allows you to choose whether you want the EA to work automatically or not.

o   Active: The EA will perform automatic operations with the 5 currency pairs (it only needs to be activated within a chart window).

o   Signals: The EA will send signals for the 5 pairs to be opened by the EA (it only needs to be activated within a chart window).

o   Single Signal: The EA will only send signals for any chosen particular pair to be opened by the EA (it needs to be activated within the chart window of the pair for which you wish to receive signals).

·       Management (Safe/Smart/Shark): It allows you to choose whether the lot size will be fix or if there will be an increment.

o   Safe: Keeps the lot size fixed.

o   Smart: Increases the lot size gradually every 50 cycles (average of the sum of earned and lost positions).

o   Shark: Increases the lot size every 25 cycles (average of the sum of earned and lost positions).

·       Lot: Initial lot value.

 

All tests were performed using the new MQL5 format “Every tick based on real ticks”. (https:/www.mql5.com/es/welcome/es-metatrader-5-real-ticks-based-strategy-tester?utm_campaign=MQL5.community)

 

Download the demo version and try it out.

 

[Not all brokers have records available since 2008; however, you may test it directly on the MetaQuotes Demo Server (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)].

 

Author: Hugo A. Garduño Nava has developed financial algorithms and strategies for more than 10 years.

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Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create th
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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