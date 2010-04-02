Quantturbo

Using the basic principles that allow scientists to report a tsunami a few minutes before it happens (tested during a period of almost 10 years), we have designed an algorithm able to perceive its wave length, amplitude, height, rate, period and acceleration.









This allows our Expert Advisor (EA) to make transactions or to send automatic signals for up to 5 currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN). In other words, our algorithm identifies the main trend through the result of a moving average; and, through the results of a variation of other three moving averages, it identifies the moment in which a major volatility movement of these five currency pairs occurs.









Parameters:





· Lock (On/Off): It allows you to limit the EA’s control on your equity to never be less than 35% of your balance.





o On: Limits the equity





o Off: Does not limit the equity





· Mode (Active/Signals/Single Signal): It allows you to choose whether you want the EA to work automatically or not.





o Active: The EA will perform automatic operations with the 5 currency pairs (it only needs to be activated within a chart window).





o Signals: The EA will send signals for the 5 pairs to be opened by the EA (it only needs to be activated within a chart window).





o Single Signal: The EA will only send signals for any chosen particular pair to be opened by the EA (it needs to be activated within the chart window of the pair for which you wish to receive signals).





· Management (Safe/Smart/Shark): It allows you to choose whether the lot size will be fix or if there will be an increment.





o Safe: Keeps the lot size fixed.





o Smart: Increases the lot size gradually every 50 cycles (average of the sum of earned and lost positions).





o Shark: Increases the lot size every 25 cycles (average of the sum of earned and lost positions).





· Lot: Initial lot value.









All tests were performed using the new MQL5 format “Every tick based on real ticks”. (https:/www.mql5.com/es/welcome/es-metatrader-5-real-ticks-based-strategy-tester?utm_campaign=MQL5.community)









Download the demo version and try it out.









[Not all brokers have records available since 2008; however, you may test it directly on the MetaQuotes Demo Server (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)].









Author: Hugo A. Garduño Nava has developed financial algorithms and strategies for more than 10 years.



