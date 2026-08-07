Phantom Stat Arb Scanner

Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)

 The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use

Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets.

Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic correlation matrix. When two perfectly matched pairs (like EURUSD and GBPUSD) suddenly diverge in opposite directions, the scanner instantly fires a Hedge Fund Style Arbitrage Signal: "SELL the Leader, BUY the Lagger." 

This allows you to profit as the two pairs snap back into their normal correlation, significantly lowering market exposure and directional risk.

 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] SWING ARBITRAGE (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration discovered by our Python Backtest Engine. Designed to catch large macro-divergences across H1 charts.
- InpCorrPeriod:- 200
- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.70
- InpDivergenceBars:- 24
- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.50

[SETUP 2] FAST MEAN REVERSION (High Frequency)
Generates high volume of signals with an impressive 66% win rate by tracking short-term correlation snaps.
- InpCorrPeriod:- 24
- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.85
- InpDivergenceBars:- 3
- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.15

[SETUP 3] SCALP PAIRS (Ultra-Tight Correlation)
Only looks for pairs that are >90% correlated and pounces on the tiniest divergences for quick scalps.
- InpCorrPeriod:- 20
- InpMinCorrelation:- 0.90
- InpDivergenceBars:- 2
- InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.10
---

 KEY FEATURES

1. Dynamic Correlation Matrix
Calculates real-time Pearson Correlation across all your selected pairs to find assets that move together >80% of the time.

2. Spread Divergence Detection
Monitors the exact % divergence (Spread) between correlated pairs. When the spread exceeds your threshold (e.g., 0.15%), an arbitrage opportunity is born.

3. Instant Actionable Signals
No more guessing. The dashboard explicitly tells you which pair is the "Leader" (the one that moved too fast) and which is the "Lagger".
- Signal Format:- SELL [Leader] / BUY [Lagger]

4. Sleek On-Chart Dashboard
A non-intrusive, dark-mode institutional panel displaying Pair A, Pair B, Correlation Score, Spread %, and the Action Signal—updating every second.

5. Market-Neutral Trading
Because you are buying one pair and selling a highly correlated pair, your net market exposure is close to zero. You are trading the relationship- between pairs, not the market direction.

---

 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

-  InpSymbols:- EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD (Add any pairs your broker supports!)
-  InpCorrPeriod:- 200 (Tracks correlation over the last 200 bars)
-  InpMinCorrelation:- 0.70 (Minimum correlation threshold)
-  InpDivergenceBars:- 24 (Looks for divergence in the last 24 bars)
-  InpMinSpreadPct:- 0.50 (Fires a signal when pairs diverge by >0.50%)
-  Timeframe:- M15 or H1 is recommended for stable institutional arbitrage.

---

 HOW TO TRADE STAT-ARB LIKE A PRO

1. Attach the scanner to an empty chart (e.g., EURUSD H1).
2. Wait for a signal to appear on the dashboard.
3. Example Signal: SELL GBPUSD / BUY EURUSD (Correlation: 0.85, Spread: 0.20%).
4. Open the trades simultaneously with equal lot sizes.
5. Close both trades when the spread normalizes and you reach net profit!
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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