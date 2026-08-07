Phantom Quant Momentum

 Phantom Quant Momentum

AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5

Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority of agents agree does it generate a high-confidence Buy or Sell arrow on your chart.

 The 6-Agent Scoring Engine

Each agent contributes a score. The scores are summed to produce a final "Quant Score" ranging from approximately -100 to +100.

| Agent | What It Analyzes | Score Range |
| RSI Agent- | Oversold / Overbought momentum | ±20 |
| MACD Agent- | Histogram crossover momentum | ±15 |
| ADX Amplifier- | Trend strength multiplier | ±10 |
| SMA Trend Filter- | Price vs. Moving Average alignment | ±15 |
| Market Structure- | Higher highs / Lower lows detection | ±15 |
| Candle Strength- | Body-to-wick ratio (conviction) | ±10 |

 Signal Generation
- BUY Arrow- : Final Score ≥ +40 (multiple agents confirm bullish momentum)
- SELL Arrow- : Final Score ≤ -40 (multiple agents confirm bearish momentum)
- No Signal: Score is between -40 and +40 (agents disagree — stay out)

 Key Features

 1. Clean Buy/Sell Arrows
Large, clearly visible arrows appear directly on your candlestick chart. Green arrows below candles for Buy, Red arrows above candles for Sell. No clutter, no confusion.

 2. Multi-Agent Consensus
Unlike single-indicator tools, this system requires agreement from multiple independent analyses. This dramatically reduces false signals compared to using RSI or MACD alone.

 3. Adjustable Sensitivity
You control the threshold. Set the Buy Threshold to +60 for fewer but higher-quality signals, or lower it to +30 for more frequent signals. Customize to match your trading style.

 4. Push & Alert Notifications
Enable mobile push notifications to receive instant BUY/SELL alerts on your phone. Never miss a signal, even when you're away from your desk.

 5. Works on Any Pair & Timeframe
Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto — the quantitative scoring engine works on any instrument. Use it on M15 for scalping or D1 for swing trading.

---

 How to Trade With It

1. Wait for an Arrow: Don't enter randomly. Wait for a green or red arrow to appear.
2. Confirm with Price Action: Check if the arrow aligns with support/resistance levels or key zones.
3. Set Risk: Place your Stop Loss below the signal candle (for Buy) or above it (for Sell).
4. Target: Aim for at least 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio.
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SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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