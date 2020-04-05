Valhalla Apex Engine
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.18
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend
The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.
Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)
1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive)
Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression:
- Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average
- Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Squeeze:- When BB width shrinks below 2% of price
- Layer 3 — ADX Flatline:- When ADX drops below 20 (no trend = energy building)
When ALL 3 layers align = "CHARGED" state- = maximum breakout probability.
2. Odin's Eye Dashboard (Visual Compression Gauge)
A live on-chart gauge (0-100%) showing exactly how compressed the market is RIGHT NOW. Changes color from gray → yellow → orange → red as compression intensifies.
3. Berserker Mode (Unique)
When the market reaches "CHARGED" state (all 3 layers compressed), Berserker Mode doubles position size. This is when the highest-probability trades occur — the EA maximizes profit at the perfect moment.
4. Dynamic ATR-Based SL/TP
Unlike fixed SL/TP EAs, Valhalla calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically based on current ATR. In calm markets = tighter stops. In volatile markets = wider stops. Always adapted.
5. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring
- Auto-closes all positions when max drawdown is reached
- Auto-resets each new trading day
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant
6. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
- 3 Fury Modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5-2.0x)
- Auto Kelly Penalty: halves lots during drawdown > 3%
- Margin pre-check before every trade
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Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 or M30
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread brokers, Hedge or Netting
- VPS:- Mandatory
- Leverage:- 1:100+
Input Parameters
Valhalla Core:
- InpFuryMode: Guardian (safe), Warrior (balanced), Berserker (max aggression)
- InpCompressionThresh: ATR ratio threshold for compression detection (default: 0.7)
- InpExpansionMult: ATR ratio for expansion trigger (default: 1.3)
The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.
Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)
1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive)
Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression:
- Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average
- Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Squeeze:- When BB width shrinks below 2% of price
- Layer 3 — ADX Flatline:- When ADX drops below 20 (no trend = energy building)
When ALL 3 layers align = "CHARGED" state- = maximum breakout probability.
2. Odin's Eye Dashboard (Visual Compression Gauge)
A live on-chart gauge (0-100%) showing exactly how compressed the market is RIGHT NOW. Changes color from gray → yellow → orange → red as compression intensifies.
3. Berserker Mode (Unique)
When the market reaches "CHARGED" state (all 3 layers compressed), Berserker Mode doubles position size. This is when the highest-probability trades occur — the EA maximizes profit at the perfect moment.
4. Dynamic ATR-Based SL/TP
Unlike fixed SL/TP EAs, Valhalla calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically based on current ATR. In calm markets = tighter stops. In volatile markets = wider stops. Always adapted.
5. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring
- Auto-closes all positions when max drawdown is reached
- Auto-resets each new trading day
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant
6. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
- 3 Fury Modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5-2.0x)
- Auto Kelly Penalty: halves lots during drawdown > 3%
- Margin pre-check before every trade
---
Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 or M30
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread brokers, Hedge or Netting
- VPS:- Mandatory
- Leverage:- 1:100+
Input Parameters
Valhalla Core:
- InpFuryMode: Guardian (safe), Warrior (balanced), Berserker (max aggression)
- InpCompressionThresh: ATR ratio threshold for compression detection (default: 0.7)
- InpExpansionMult: ATR ratio for expansion trigger (default: 1.3)