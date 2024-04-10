Dinosaur Hunter Pro


This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 points.

DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions.

DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades.

Live Signal

This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If you trade on ICMarkets, you can directly use my configuration parameters. If you use other brokers, please test first.

Trading Settings: The key setting is MultiPairs, set it to true to trade according to the PARAMETERS settings. Set it to false to trade according to Single Pair Settings.

Single Pair Settings:

  • Basic Period
  • MA Period
  • Pre Bars
  • MA Fast Count
  • MA Slow Count
  • CCI Period
  • Fast Trend Level
  • Slow Trend Level
  • CCI Level
  • Open Hour

MultiPairs Settings: Set PARAMETERS based on Single Test results, combining parameters of multiple pairs. For example:

GBPUSDt,M15,M15,16,10,21,54,38.0,0.7,170.0,6|GBPUSDt,M1,M30,22,36,53,43,17.5,2.5,220.0,11|AUDUSDt,H2,H2,3,5,25,22,31.0,0.1,20.0,17

| Format:

[symbol],[basic_period],[ma_period],[pre_bars],[ma_fast_count],[ma_slow_count],[cci_period],[fast_trend_level],[slow_trend_level],[cci_level],[open_hour]

Each setting group is separated by “|”.

When testing Single Pair, you can select “viewer” in the “Journal” box and search for “Configuration” to get configuration details like 

Configuration[GBPUSDt,M15,H4,9,30,72,45,16.0,2.6,80.0,2]


If the MultiPairs configuration is correct, you should see [***** Config Successed *****] in “expert” or “Journal” table.


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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
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Dinosaur Hunter
Cao Wang
Experts
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter(DH) because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 pips. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This is a demo version that only for fixed lot size of 0.01. To obtain the full version, please purchase Dinosaur Hunter Pro . This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If yo
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