Money Magnet

is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. 

If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option.

Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users. 


Expert Advisor Advantages

  • High Sharpe-ratio
  • The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging, grid or any other type of dangerous practices
  • Fixed-lot or Auto-lot calculation based on defined risk
  • Take profit and stop loss are set for every order
  • The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading
  • Very easy to use(few simple parameters)
  • High testing speed
  • Passed the test on a period of more than 3 years

Pairs and time-frames

  • Any instruments
  • Any time-frames


Recommended balance

The recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000 or 1000 cent, however, if your account has leverage bigger than 100:1 then it can be used on much smaller accounts($100).


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - If you want to run multiple instances of this EA with different settings on the same instrument, then use different Magic-Numbers
  • Magnet - this parameter should be set to any integer greater than 0. You can find your best value with optimizing the EA on your desired instrument
  • Prd - this parameter should also be set to any integer greater than 0. You can find your best value with optimizing the EA on your desired instrument
  • Risk -  this is the amount of risk in percentage. If the position hits stop loss then you will lose this percentage of your account. This works only if you set FixedLot=0 and  SL>0
  • FixedLot - If you set it to some number other than zero then the fixed lot will be used by EA, otherwise, the Lot will be calculated automatically based on the Risk and SL parameters
  • trail -  this parameter is in points so if you set it to 100 points, then your position will be trailed after it was 10 pips in profit!
  • SL- this parameter is in points, so 300 means your stop-loss will be 30 pips. To trade without stop loss set this to 0 (not recommended)
  • TP- this parameter is also in points, so 300 points mean your stop-loss will be 30 pips. To trade without stop loss set this to 0
  • start - The EA start trading at this time, and this is based on your broker time. If you don't want to have start time set it to -1;
  • stop - The EA stop trading at this time, and this is also based on your broker time. (At this time the EA stops opening new trades but the other functions are still working!) If you don't want to have a stop time set it to 25;

Remarks

**** In the auto-calculated mode, we do not penalize the robot for the losing trades. means that the x percent risk in each trade is calculated based on the highest account balance. Therefore in case you wanted to withdraw money from your account, first remove the robot from the chart and after withdrawal, you can again run it.


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