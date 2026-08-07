Olympus Genesis Matrix

Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine

The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.


 The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI
Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields. 
- NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyzes the market (Trending, Ranging, Volatile) and switches between 6 different institutional playbooks on the fly.
- NO Grid & NO Martingale:- Every trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss. 
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Pass Ready:- The EA is strictly compliant with major prop firm drawdown rules.

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 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] MOMENTUM HUNTER (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration. Combines Trend Follow, Donchian Breakout, and Momentum Burst for explosive gains.
- Mode:- Aggressive
- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON), Momentum Burst (ON). All others OFF.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 250 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 150 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 3.0%

[SETUP 2] SAFE TREND RIDER (Capital Preservation)
Designed for Prop Firm Challenges and risk-averse accounts. Only trades the highest-probability trend signals.
- Mode:- Safe
- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON). All others OFF.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 1200 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 300 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%

[SETUP 3] SAFE SENTINEL (Ultra Conservative)
Runs all 6 playbooks in Safe Mode for maximum diversification with minimal risk.
- Mode:- Safe
- Enabled Playbooks:- All 6 ON
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 Points / 1000 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 250 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%

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 God-Tier Features

 1. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
The EA automatically calculates your lot size based on your exact risk percentage and the current market volatility. 
- Safe Mode:- Cuts lot size in half during extreme volatility.
- Aggressive Mode:- Unleashes the full potential of momentum breakouts.

 2. Aegis Shield 2.0 (Drawdown Protection)
A built-in circuit breaker that acts as a daily drawdown protector. If the specified drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading to preserve your capital.

 3. The 6-in-1 Divine Playbooks
The EA contains 6 institutional strategies seamlessly woven into one engine:
1. Trend Follow:- Rides the primary momentum.
2. Mean Reversion:- Fades the extremes in ranging markets.
3. Donchian Breakout:- Captures explosive new highs/lows.
4. VWAP Proxy (Value Area):- Trades fair-value pullbacks.
5. Liquidity Sweep:- Hunts for stop-loss clusters and pin-bar reversals.
6. Momentum Burst:- Capitalizes on sudden volatility spikes.

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 Configuration Guide & Setup

Recommended Setup:
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe:- H1 (1-Hour Chart)
- Account Type:- Low-Spread ECN/RAW Brokers or Hedge Accounts.
- VPS:- Highly recommended for optimal trade execution.

Input Parameters:
- InpTradeMode: Select MODE_SAFE for strict risk control, or MODE_AGGRESSIVE for maximum yield.
- InpRiskPercent: Default 3.0% for Aggressive. Use 1.0-2.0% for Safe/Prop Firm.
- InpBaseStopLoss: Default 250 points. Increase to 400-500 for Safe Mode.
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm's daily limit (e.g., 4.0%).
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4.96 (45)
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5 (1)
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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