Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine



The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.





The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI

Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.

- NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyzes the market (Trending, Ranging, Volatile) and switches between 6 different institutional playbooks on the fly.

- NO Grid & NO Martingale:- Every trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss.

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Pass Ready:- The EA is strictly compliant with major prop firm drawdown rules.



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=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MOMENTUM HUNTER (Best Overall / Default)

The 1 most profitable configuration. Combines Trend Follow, Donchian Breakout, and Momentum Burst for explosive gains.

- Mode:- Aggressive

- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON), Momentum Burst (ON). All others OFF.

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 250 Points / 800 Points

- Trailing Stop:- 150 Points

- Risk Per Trade:- 3.0%



[SETUP 2] SAFE TREND RIDER (Capital Preservation)

Designed for Prop Firm Challenges and risk-averse accounts. Only trades the highest-probability trend signals.

- Mode:- Safe

- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON). All others OFF.

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 1200 Points

- Trailing Stop:- 300 Points

- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%



[SETUP 3] SAFE SENTINEL (Ultra Conservative)

Runs all 6 playbooks in Safe Mode for maximum diversification with minimal risk.

- Mode:- Safe

- Enabled Playbooks:- All 6 ON

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 Points / 1000 Points

- Trailing Stop:- 250 Points

- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%



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God-Tier Features



1. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)

The EA automatically calculates your lot size based on your exact risk percentage and the current market volatility.

- Safe Mode:- Cuts lot size in half during extreme volatility.

- Aggressive Mode:- Unleashes the full potential of momentum breakouts.



2. Aegis Shield 2.0 (Drawdown Protection)

A built-in circuit breaker that acts as a daily drawdown protector. If the specified drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading to preserve your capital.



3. The 6-in-1 Divine Playbooks

The EA contains 6 institutional strategies seamlessly woven into one engine:

1. Trend Follow:- Rides the primary momentum.

2. Mean Reversion:- Fades the extremes in ranging markets.

3. Donchian Breakout:- Captures explosive new highs/lows.

4. VWAP Proxy (Value Area):- Trades fair-value pullbacks.

5. Liquidity Sweep:- Hunts for stop-loss clusters and pin-bar reversals.

6. Momentum Burst:- Capitalizes on sudden volatility spikes.



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Configuration Guide & Setup



Recommended Setup:

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe:- H1 (1-Hour Chart)

- Account Type:- Low-Spread ECN/RAW Brokers or Hedge Accounts.

- VPS:- Highly recommended for optimal trade execution.



Input Parameters:

- InpTradeMode: Select MODE_SAFE for strict risk control, or MODE_AGGRESSIVE for maximum yield.

- InpRiskPercent: Default 3.0% for Aggressive. Use 1.0-2.0% for Safe/Prop Firm.

- InpBaseStopLoss: Default 250 points. Increase to 400-500 for Safe Mode.

- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm's daily limit (e.g., 4.0%).