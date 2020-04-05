XAU Trend Hunter

  • Experts
  • Aboubakr Belhamidiya
    Aboubakr Belhamidiya

    Aboubakr Belhamidiya

    • Trading Systems Developer at  Market Architect Trading
    • Morocco
    • 166
    Professional developer of trading indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader platforms.
    Specialized in:
    • Market Structure Analysis
    • Supply and Demand Zones
    • Trend Trading Systems
    • Risk Management
    • Automated Trading Solutions
  • Version: 1.50
  • Activations: 20
XAU Trend Hunter EA

XAU Trend Hunter EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends while filtering out low-quality trading opportunities through a combination of multiple technical indicators and advanced risk management.

The strategy combines EMA 8, EMA 50, EMA 100, ATR, and RSI to confirm trend direction, momentum, and entry timing. Orders are executed only when all predefined conditions are satisfied, reducing unnecessary trades during sideways markets.

Strategy Features

  • Trend detection using EMA 100
  • Momentum confirmation with EMA 50
  • Precise entry timing using EMA 8
  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Dynamic Break-Even management
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • RSI momentum confirmation
  • One trade per direction
  • New candle execution for stable performance
  • Spread protection
  • Automatic lot normalization
  • Automatic broker filling mode detection
  • Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts
  • Optimized for MQL5 Market validation
  • Clean and efficient execution

Trading Logic

Buy Conditions

  • Price is above EMA 100
  • EMA 8 > EMA 50 > EMA 100
  • Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50
  • RSI confirms bullish momentum
  • Trade opens on a new candle

Sell Conditions

  • Price is below EMA 100
  • EMA 8 < EMA 50 < EMA 100
  • Price pulls back toward EMA 8 or EMA 50
  • RSI confirms bearish momentum
  • Trade opens on a new candle

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes multiple layers of protection:

  • ATR-based Stop Loss
  • ATR-based Take Profit
  • Automatic Break Even
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • Spread Filter
  • Volume validation
  • StopLevel validation
  • FreezeLevel validation
  • Margin verification
  • Dynamic order filling mode detection

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: M5 and M15
  • Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted execution

Main Advantages

  • Professional trend-following algorithm
  • High-quality signal filtering
  • Stable order execution
  • Suitable for different broker execution modes
  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
  • Designed to satisfy MQL5 Market validation requirements

Recommended products
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Experts
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Adaptive Quantum EA
Yge Simon Pars
Experts
ADAPTIVE EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning Overview Adaptive EA is a sophisticated trading system that uses dynamic indicator weighting and machine learning principles to adapt to changing market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , this EA combines trend-following, momentum, and risk management with intelligent self-optimization. Prop Firm Compatible! KEY FEATURES Adaptive Learning System Dynamic Weight Adjustment : The EA automatical
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Gold Hybrid EA
Kunal Ramanbhai Vaghela
Experts
*** NEVER LOSING ADAPTIVE STRETEGY *** Gold Hybrid EA is a professional Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines three independent trading strategies into a single adaptive engine, each targeting different market conditions. **Three-Strategy Engine** - Trend Following: EMA crossover confirmed by ADX filter. Captures directional moves when gold is trending. Configurable fast/slow EMA periods and ADX threshold. - Mean Reversion: RSI extremes combined
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
ST Matrix
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
ST MATRIX — Institutional Symmetrical Triangle EA MetaTrader 5 | Netting & Hedging | All Brokers | Version 1.01 WHAT IS ST MATRIX? ST Matrix is a professional Expert Advisor built around the Symmetrical Triangle — one of the most reliable compression breakout patterns in technical analysis. The EA enforces a strict 5-point structure (H1 → L2 → H3 → L4 → breakout), applies institutional-grade filters before every entry, and manages trades
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
RetroMetaPro
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
RetroMetaPro — XAUUSD Multi-Strategy EA Three classic trading strategies. One built-in confidence filter. Designed specifically for gold trading on the 15-minute chart, this MQL Expert Advisor combines reliability, precision, and powerful strategy logic to help identify higher-confidence trading opportunities. One of the best EA in its category.    (Tested from 2020 to 2026 with 99% tick quality) What it does RetroMetaPro is a fully automated expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Inste
Aurelia Queen
Ludovic Herve Bodet
Experts
AURELIA QUEEN Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading for Gold (XAUUSD) AURELIA QUEEN  is an automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a mean-reversion approach with intelligent position management to exploit temporary market overextensions and capture frequent recovery movements. The strategy seeks opportunities when price deviates significantly from its normal trading range. Rather than chasing trends, AURELIA QUEEN  focuses on identifying moments where the market m
Baxia Golden Shell Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
BAXIA GOLDEN-SHELL MECH      Asymmetric Zero-Point Equilibrium Grid (No SL)    Baxia Golden-Shell Mech ($2,499) is an ultra-premium, highly durable Expert Advisor built for extreme market conditions. Inspired by the Chinese mythical Dragon-Turtle (Baxia)—a creature known for its impenetrable shell and ability to carry massive weight—this EA is designed to absorb market drawdowns and turn them into profit using "Zero-Point" mathematics. Traditional Stop Losses guarantee that you lose money. Bax
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Experts
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
GoldGridBest XAU
Saint Ll L
Experts
GoldGridBest --- Intelligent Grid Trend Trading System Author: StableTrade AI Version: 1.0 GoldGridBest --- Capturing Trends Through Intelligent Grid Launch Promotion --- Dynamic Pricing Original Price: $799 The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. Secure your copy now at the lowest available price! Why GoldGridBest Stands Out This EA originates from the core strategy of our team's private live trading account, combining the advantages of trend identification and intelligent grid
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Experts
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
AurumAlert
Samuel Yip Jing Han
Experts
AurumAlert — CCI Gold Swing EA v6 A fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for swing trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . AurumAlert combines a dual-CCI crossover system with divergence detection, an ADX trend filter, and an H1 RSI confirmation layer to identify high-probability trend-following entries on Gold. The ATR trailing stop rides extended moves and locks in profit progressively. Technical support is provided for XAUUSD H1 only. Hedging account required.Full documentation fil
Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
Edwin Santosa
Experts
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit
Stock Edge Fusion
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Live Signal #1   (Stock Trader Pro, Admiral Markets, Risk 2%) >> Announcements Channel << Exclusive Bonus:   All buyers receive special access to   FX Monitor   ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. Stock Edge Fusion is an automated trading system for the US stock market that combines tw
Dinosaur Hunter Pro
Cao Wang
Experts
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 points. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If you trade on ICMarkets, you can directly use my configuration parameters. If you use other brokers, please test first. Trading Setti
GainMachine
Nikolaos Theodoropoulos
Experts
GainMachine EA – Precision-Powered Profit Automation GainMachine is a smart, automated trading system designed to strategically detect market dips and exploit them through scaled-in buy orders and a dynamic profit target based on the duration positions are held.  Key Features: Buy on Dip: Takes advantage of both pip-based and percentage-based price drops. Dynamic Profit Target: The required profit increases over time, preventing premature position closures. Automated Position Management: Opens
TSM Breakout
Ludovic Marc Marie Moncla
Experts
TSM Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor implementing time-series momentum - the most extensively documented market anomaly in the academic literature (Moskowitz, Ooi & Pedersen; the classic Turtle rules) - combined with a daily trend filter. HOW IT TRADES - Buys when the close breaks above the highest high of the last 55 bars; sells on a break of the lowest low - Initial stop loss proportional to volatility (2 x ATR) on every single trade - no exceptions - Exit on a break of the opposi
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review