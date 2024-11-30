Eldan

Swing Trading Expert Advisor - a reliable tool for efficient market trading.

This Expert Advisor is designed to automate swing trading strategies in financial markets. It uses proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) to identify the most suitable entry and exit points. This allows you to follow current market movements and trade in the direction of the trend.

The advisor works with a fixed volume and also has flexible parameter settings for risk management, including stop loss and take profit levels, which allows you to adapt it to your personal strategy.

This expert does not promise profit but is designed to enhance discipline and automate your trading process. By using fundamental indicators, it helps to maintain positions in market uncertainty and minimizes the human factor in decision-making.

Benefits of this Expert Advisor:
- Uses proven indicators to determine entry and exit points.
- Easy to set up parameters such as lot size, stop loss, and take profit.
- Automatic opening and management of positions, which reduces emotional pressure and helps adhere better to your planned strategy.

Swing Trading Expert Advisor is suitable for both novice traders looking for automation of their trading decisions, and experienced traders who want to supplement their strategies with tools based on classic market indicators.
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Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
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