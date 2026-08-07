Autobot Genesis EVO

 Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System

Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.

 Key Features & Capabilities

 1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection)
Stop worrying about account blowouts. The Aegis Shield continuously monitors your equity. If the market becomes extremely volatile and drawdown reaches the critical threshold, the Aegis Shield automatically intervenes, halts trading, and closes all positions to protect your capital.

 2. Advanced Market Regime Detection
Built-in intelligence ensures the Autobot Genesis EVO knows when- to trade. Using a sophisticated combination of EMA (50/200), RSI, and ADX, the system filters out dangerous, choppy, sideways markets and only executes trades when high-probability momentum is confirmed.

 3. Dual Trading Modes
- SAFE MODE (Trend + Pullback):- Capitalizes on major trends by finding perfect RSI pullback entries. Ideal for compounding growth with minimal risk.
- AGGRESSIVE MODE (Momentum Breakout):- Designed for high-velocity markets. It catches explosive price movements and utilizes an advanced Trailing Stop- to lock in maximum profits as the trend runs.

 4. Smart Kelly Sizing (Dynamic Risk Management)
Forget static lot sizes. Our advanced algorithm calculates the exact lot size based on your account balance, chosen risk percentage, and live market tick values. It even includes a "Kelly Penalty" that automatically halves your trade size during minor drawdowns to recover safely.

---

 Parameters (Fully Customizable)
- Trading Strategy Mode:- Choose between Safe or Aggressive.
- Risk Per Trade (%):- Dynamic lot sizing based on risk tolerance.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- Adjustable in points to fit your pair.
- Trailing Stop:- For locking in profits in Aggressive Mode.
- Aegis Shield Max Drawdown (%):- Your ultimate safety net.

 How to Install & Use
1. Attach to Chart:- Open an H1 chart for XAUUSD. Drag and drop the Autobot Genesis EVO onto the chart.
2. Select Mode:- The EA comes pre-configured with the GOD-TIER OMEGA preset by default!
3. Set Your Risk:- Adjust the Risk Per Trade (%) according to your preference. The EA will automatically calculate the exact lot size for you.
4. Auto Trading:- Ensure the "Algo Trading" button is turned ON (green) at the top of your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

 Recommendations
- Pairs:- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
- Timeframe:- H1.
- Account:- Any low-spread broker account.
- VPS:- A reliable VPS is recommended for 24/5 uptime.
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Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
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Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
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