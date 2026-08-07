Phantom Dual Mode EA

 Phantom Dual Mode EA

2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5

Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops.

Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.


 The Two Modes

 Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Sell the Rally"
Best for: Ranging or early-trend markets.

- Buy Signal: EMA50 > EMA200 (Uptrend) + RSI > 75 (Overbought Rally)
- Uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Conservative, high-probability entries

 Aggressive Mode — "Momentum Breakout + Trailing Stop"
Best for: Strong trending or volatile markets.

- Buy Signal: EMA50 > EMA200 (Uptrend) + RSI 55-70 (Strong Momentum)
- Sell Signal: EMA50 1.5- (Good)
- Max Drawdown 50- (Statistically reliable)
- Forward test must also be profitable- (Not over-fitted)
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