Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI

3.33
  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 21 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free.

Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard
  • Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI indicators
  • Provide trading signals based on the indicators selected


Features

  • Customizable trading session: total 3 sessions can be set for autotrade
  • Option for autotrade
  • Selection of pairs (symbols) to trade: you can choose which pair(s) to trade
  • Customizable dashboard position
  • Very easy to adjust the indicator parameters
  • Very easy and handy to use


Entry Signal

Refer to screenshot2




Input Parameters

  • Use AutoTrade:
    • Yes: buy/sell orders will be sent once signal is generated
    • No: no order will be sent even signal is generated
  • Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to note3)
  • Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to note3)
  • Single pair TP in pips: the take profit in pips for single pair.
  • Single pair SL in pips: the stop loss in pips for single pair
  • MA:
    • Use MA1/MA2
    • MA Timeframe of MA1/MA2
    • MA Period of MA1/MA2
    • MA Method of MA1/MA2
    • MA Applied Price of MA1/MA2
  • RSI:
    • Use RSI
    • RSI Timeframe
    • RSI Period
    • RSI Applied Price
    • RSI Overbought Area
    • RSI Oversold Area
  • CCI
    • Use CCI
    • CCI Timeframe
    • CCI Period
    • CCI Applied Price
    • CCI Buy Area
    • CCI Sell Area
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket TP in $:(see explanation in Note1)
  • Basket SL in $
  • Max Spread:once spread exceeds max spread, no order will be sent.
  • Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
    • Close all trades after session(s)
      • Yes: all active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
      • No: no active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
    • Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
    • Use Session1
      • Session1 Start Time
      • Session1 End Time
      • Session1comment: comment of each order
    • Use Session2
      • Session2 Start Time
      • Session2 End Time
      • Session2comment
    • Use Session3
      • Session3 Start Time
      • Session3 End Time
      • Session3comment
    • Non-stop session is active if Use Session 1, 2, and 3 are all selected as false.
  • TimeFrame of new chart
  • Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
  • Prefix: prefix string of your symbol


Dashboard Objects:

For object 1-5, please refer to screenshot6.

Object 6-12: screenshot7.

Object 13-22: screenshot8.

Object 23-25: screenshot9.

  1. Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active.
  2. Pair Symbol Button:
    • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  3. Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
  4. Indicator Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal
  5. Indicator Trend Panel
  6. Buy Button: (refer to note2)
  7. Sell Button
  8. Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair
  9. Buy Volume Column
  10. Sell Volume Column
  11. Symbol:
  12. Profit Column
  13. Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP
  14. Basket TP: Basket take profit
  15. Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach
  16. Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL
  17. Basket SL: Basket stop loss
  18. Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach
  19. Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit
  20. Close All: close all positions
  21. Close Profit: close all positions in profit
  22. Close Loss: close all positions in loss
  23. Session Monitor Panel:
  24. AutoTrade Monitor Panel
  25. Pair/Currency Selection Button:
    • All: select all 28 pairs
    • None: clear all selected pairs
    • EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…
    • Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons


Note

Refer to screenshot4


Reviews 3
Marcos Barahona Parra
447
Marcos Barahona Parra 2020.05.02 03:26 
 

Hello Mr. Wang Yu, yesterday I rented your Ea.Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI. I have read reviews of other products, and I have a good expectation of your product. If it works correctly I hope to buy it.

I also have a question for you that you cannot understand in the indications.

What do the letters (C and P) mean about RSI and CCI?

Also request if it is possible to add the possibility of buying by currency packages according to the strength of the currencies, that is, all the pairs of EUR, all the pairs of the USD, etc. Thank you for your answer.

Michael Kirchmann
249
Michael Kirchmann 2017.07.21 13:44 
 

Erst gemietet und werde jetzt kaufen. Gutes Fundament, aber man sollte selber viele Einstellungen vornehmen! RSI, CCI, MA1 und MA2 Faktoren und SL, TP sowie Orderzeiten u.a. selber verändert, dann klappt es sehr gut mit den Gewinnen. 99 Prozent sind dann möglich! Bei 0,01 Lot Size mache ich 10 - 15 Euro täglich Gewinn. Ohne vor dem Rechner zu sitzen, das Programm sorgt für Taschengeld, wenn ich auf Arbeit bin!

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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1. To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product. For who cannot access Google Drive,
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Dashboard Bollinger Band
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Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
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Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
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Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
Dashboard SAR
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles). COLOR
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Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.11.24 23:07 
 

Hello , something strange bugs inside. highly not recoment

Marcos Barahona Parra
447
Marcos Barahona Parra 2020.05.02 03:26 
 

Hello Mr. Wang Yu, yesterday I rented your Ea.Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI. I have read reviews of other products, and I have a good expectation of your product. If it works correctly I hope to buy it.

I also have a question for you that you cannot understand in the indications.

What do the letters (C and P) mean about RSI and CCI?

Also request if it is possible to add the possibility of buying by currency packages according to the strength of the currencies, that is, all the pairs of EUR, all the pairs of the USD, etc. Thank you for your answer.

Michael Kirchmann
249
Michael Kirchmann 2017.07.21 13:44 
 

Erst gemietet und werde jetzt kaufen. Gutes Fundament, aber man sollte selber viele Einstellungen vornehmen! RSI, CCI, MA1 und MA2 Faktoren und SL, TP sowie Orderzeiten u.a. selber verändert, dann klappt es sehr gut mit den Gewinnen. 99 Prozent sind dann möglich! Bei 0,01 Lot Size mache ich 10 - 15 Euro täglich Gewinn. Ohne vor dem Rechner zu sitzen, das Programm sorgt für Taschengeld, wenn ich auf Arbeit bin!

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