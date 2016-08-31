如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session).

Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order.





Inputs