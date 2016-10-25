Dashboard Super Critical Support and Resistance

5
  • Indicators
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 21 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK.

To access the single pair version, please re-direct to this LINK.

Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This dashboard is designed to help you monitor these critical support and resistance area. Once price moves close to these important support and resistance within the warning area (warning area range is adjustable), alert or notification would be sent out, and indicator panel will be repainted to be red to make it noticeable. So you are free from watching and monitoring chart all day long.

Dashboard Super Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have the most commonly used critical support and resistance (pivot support1/2/3, pivot resistance1/2/3, daily/weekly/monthly pivot, daily open, 100 round point, and previous daily high/low) of 28 major pairs under control with one dashboard.


Features

  • Ability to select usage of alert/notification function.
  • Adjustable warning range for each type of critical support/resistance.
  • Ability to select which critical support/resistance to use, by default, all of them are selected.
  • Adjustable indicator panel position

Input Parameters

  • Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to note1)
    • True: send alert once price moves to area within warning zone
    • False: no alert will be sent
  • Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to note1)
      • Same to Send Alert
    • Use Pivot Support1
      • True: pivot support cell panel will be repainted to be red, and alert/notification will be sent once price moves to area within pivot support warning zone
      • False: no action will be triggered
      • Same rule is applied to the following support/resistance
    • Pivot Support1 Warning Zone
    • True: pivot support cell panel will be repainted to be red, and alert/notification will be sent once price moves to area within pivot support warning zone
    • Same rule is applied to the following warning zone
    • Use Pivot Support2
    • Pivot Support2 Warning Zone
    • Use Pivot Support3
    • Pivot Support3 Warning Zone
    • Use Pivot Resistance1
    • Pivot Resistance1 Warning Zone
    • Use Pivot Resistance2
    • Pivot Resistance2 Warning Zone
    • Use Pivot Resistance3
    • Pivot Resistance3 Warning Zone
    • Use Daily Pivot
    • Daily Pivot Warning Zone
    • Use Weekly Pivot
    • Weekly Pivot Warning Zone
    • Use Monthly Pivot
    • Monthly Pivot Warning Zone
    • Use Daily Open
    • Daily Open Warning Zone
    • Use 100 Round Point
    • 100 Round Point Warning Zone
    • Use Previous Daily High
    • Previous Daily High Warning Zone
    • Use Previous Daily Low
    • Previous Daily Low Warning Zone
    • Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
    • Prefix: prefix string of your symbol
    • X_axis:dashboard x position
    • Y_axis: dashboard x position


    Dashboard Objects

    For object 1-12 screenshot4-8

    1. Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active.
    2. Pair Symbol Button:
      • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
    3. Current Price Column: show current price of each pair.
    4. Pair/Currency Selection Button:
      • All: select all 28 pairs
      • None: clear all selected pairs
      • EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…
      • Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons
    5. Pivot Support1/2/3 Tick Panel
    6. Pivot Support1/2/3 Values and Panels
    7. Pivot Resistance1/2/3 Tick Panel
    8. Pivot Resistance1/2/3 Values and Panels
    9. Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pivot Tick Panel
    10. Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pivot Values and Panels
    11. Daily Open/100 Point/Previous Daily High/Previous Daily Low Tick Panel
    12. Daily Open/100 Point/Previous Daily High/Previous Daily Low Values and Panels


    Note

    Refer to screenshot2

    If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.

    Reviews 2
    pnutfx503
    1529
    pnutfx503 2017.03.15 17:28 
     

    Helps you find trades at the right place and time. Very easy to pull up the anyone of the 28 pairs listed. It's a must have for anyone looking to trade multiple currency pairs, and using pivot points for their trading.

    Recommended products
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Value Edition Limited Indicator UranoTrader
    Lucas Braz Quintas
    Indicators
    VALUE EDITION LIMITED   is an advanced technical indicator, developed for traders seeking clarity, precision, and speed in market analysis. Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and 5, it integrates smart overbought/oversold zones, dynamic price channels, normalized candlestick analysis, and real-time alerts, providing reliable support for trading any asset or time frame. Key Features Smart Trading Zones:   Automatic identification of overbought and oversold regions, with configurable maximum, average,
    FreqoMeterForecast
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicators
    The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
    Heiken Ashi Zone trader Smoothed
    Andre Koorts
    Indicators
    Smoothed Heiken Ashi with AC/AO Zones – Professional Trading Clarity Transform your Heiken Ashi analysis with intelligent smoothing that eliminates noise while preserving actionable signals. What Makes This Different? This isn't just another Heiken Ashi indicator. We've engineered a sophisticated smoothing engine that works with the Accelerator (AC) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) zone logic to give you cleaner entries and exits without sacrificing responsiveness. Four Smoothing Methods at Your Comm
    History Pattern Search
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Indicators
    The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
    RTSPattern
    Tomas Belak
    Indicators
    The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
    Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
    The Hung Ngo
    Indicators
    Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Indicators
    The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
    Harmonic 3Drives
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
    Statistics of price movements
    Anatolie Micriucov
    Indicators
    How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%? The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in Excel file. Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!) After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more! So... Open the daily cha
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
    Price Magnets
    Ivan Simonika
    Indicators
    Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
    Wave Reversal Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
    FREE
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    MACD Divergence
    Sergey Deev
    2.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
    RaysFX Supertrend Bar
    Davide Rappa
    Indicators
    RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
    Easy RR Monitor Panel
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system. One is entry (placing an order) and another one is exit (closing an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close, for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level. Easy RR Monitor Panel is an intuitive, and
    Distinctive
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Indicators
    Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
    Trend Code
    Ning Liu
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Trend Code (v2.0) Trend Code is a very simple and yet effective trend indicator to capture trend movement, detect the trend reversal, calculate entry price as well as proper stop loss. Trend Code indicator is made up of a series of block, while bull trend block in bull colour and bear block in bear trend colour. For bull trend block, the TrendOpen is the lower edge, TrendClose is the upper edge, for bear trend block, the other way round. Parameters: TrendOpenAdjustment   = 0.8, (range 0~1.0) Tr
    Signal Channel
    Aleksey Ivanov
    Indicators
    The principle of constructing indicator lines and their meaning .               The Signal Channel   indicator uses a robust filtering method based on two moving medians applicable to the High and Low prices, i.e. the lines <High> and <Low>, where <..> is the sign of linear averaging, which are shifted by certain values ​​in an uptrend and by opposite values ​​in a downtrend, which allows you to get a narrow channel, approximately outlining each bar. Sharp kinks of the lines of such a channel a
    AdvanceSuperTrend
    Prabagaran E
    Indicators
    Title : UT_Bot - ATR-Based Trading Indicator Introduction : Discover the power of "UT_Bot," the ultimate trading indicator that leverages the Average True Range (ATR) to provide unparalleled accuracy in your trading decisions. If you're seeking a more reliable alternative to the Super Trend indicator, look no further. UT_Bot is your key to precision trading. Key Features : ATR-Powered Precision: UT_Bot uses the ATR to deliver accurate signals that adapt to market volatility. Enhanced Trend Detec
    Ticks Line Chart
    Evgeny Belyaev
    Indicators
    Ticks Line Chart is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator allows displaying a tick chart in a separate window, so that you can see price changes inside bars. Note that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform only shows the static spread, that is why in in the tester the distance between the ASK and Bid prices will always be the same. Indicator Benefits Perfect for scalping. A unique indicator, there are no free analogues. Using the flexible indi
    Easy Trade indicator
    Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
    Indicators
    Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
    Harmonic Butterfly
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
    Trendiness Index
    Libertas LLC
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
    Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
    Francesco Rubeo
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    Beast Super Signal
    Florian Zuercher
    4.73 (89)
    Indicators
    Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.85 (60)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.78 (9)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
    Finesia Sniper
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Indicators
    Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
    Angle Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
    Forex Breath System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    TMM Channel System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (659)
    Indicators
    Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
    UU Bands Win Pro
    Santi Dankamjad
    Indicators
    Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
    More from author
    Close Button
    Wang Yu
    4.76 (38)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders based on their type. The utility provides seven close options: Close All: close all orders, including trading and pending ones. Close Profit: close all orders which are in profit. Close Loss: close all orders which are in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close L
    FREE
    Close Button MT5
    Wang Yu
    2.53 (19)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. You can get the free Close Button MT4 version at LINK . Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders and/or positions based on their type and their profit status. The tool provides seven close options: Close All: close all pending orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions which are in profit. Close L
    FREE
    Price Touching Alert MT5
    Wang Yu
    3 (4)
    Indicators
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price levels all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
    FREE
    Price Touching Alert
    Wang Yu
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price level all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/ less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
    FREE
    Floating Highest Lowest MT5
    Wang Yu
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Floating Highest Lowest MT5 provides you an intuitive and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss, and a
    FREE
    Session TakeProfit StopLoss MT5
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
    FREE
    Indicator Floating Highest Lowest
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Indicator Floating Highest Lowest provides you an intuitive, and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss
    FREE
    Session TakeProfit StopLoss
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
    FREE
    Expert Load Major 28pairs Historical Data
    Wang Yu
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    By applying this expert onto any char window, you are able to force download the historical data upon all time-frame (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1) of 28 major pairs. The 28 major pairs are the combination of the 8 major currencies. 8 major currencies "USD", "EUR", "GBP", "JPY", "AUD", "NZD", "CAD", "CHF" 28 pairs "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY" "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","E
    FREE
    Dashboard Super Candle
    Wang Yu
    4 (2)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Candle is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor candle direction, identify possible price movement and trend. Provide trading signals based on the candle direction selected by you. Automatically manage order once signal are generated. Have the ability to select which p
    Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI
    Wang Yu
    3.33 (3)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI i
    Critical Support and Resistance Panel
    Wang Yu
    Indicators
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor and manage critical support and resistance price point easily with one glance to know status of all important S&R. Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This indicator is designed to help you monitor these critical supp
    Dashboard Super Currency Strength
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Currency Strength is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on currency strength gap of two currency on 3 timeframe. Provide trading signals based on the CSM (currency Strength Meter) selected. Manage order automatically onc
    Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Please re-direct to LINK for free demo version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system, one is entry (place an order), and another one is exit (close an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level
    Easy RR Monitor Panel
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system. One is entry (placing an order) and another one is exit (closing an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close, for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level. Easy RR Monitor Panel is an intuitive, and
    Dashboard Trading Made Simple
    Wang Yu
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
    Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
    Wang Yu
    3 (2)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
    Dashboard Super Three MA
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
    Dashboard TimeFrame 15
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Timeframe 15 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the core indicator to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) 200 EMA and Price; 2) 10 EMA and Hei
    Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
    Wang Yu
    2 (2)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
    Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
    Dashboard Extreme TMA System
    Wang Yu
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Extreme TMA System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes 4 TMA (Triangular Moving Average) slope indicators on 4 time-frame and TMA Band as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The sig
    Dashboard The DIBS Method
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1. To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product. For who cannot access Google Drive,
    Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1
    Wang Yu
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
    Dashboard Babon Scalping System
    Wang Yu
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
    Dashboard Bollinger Band
    Wang Yu
    Indicators
    This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
    Dashboard Stochastic
    Wang Yu
    Indicators
    This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
    Dashboard RSI
    Wang Yu
    Indicators
    This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
    Dashboard MACD
    Wang Yu
    Indicators
    This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
    Dashboard SAR
    Wang Yu
    Indicators
    This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles). COLOR
    Filter:
    laptoplifestyle
    3079
    laptoplifestyle 2020.02.19 21:47 
     

    Does anyone know how to make this dashboard work? Ive tried reaching out to the author but no luck so far. It loads a blank chart , no current price, no currencies, can someone please get back to me and help me load this dashboard?

    pnutfx503
    1529
    pnutfx503 2017.03.15 17:28 
     

    Helps you find trades at the right place and time. Very easy to pull up the anyone of the 28 pairs listed. It's a must have for anyone looking to trade multiple currency pairs, and using pivot points for their trading.

    Reply to review