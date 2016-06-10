Dashboard Super Candle

4
  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 21 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


Dashboard Super Candle is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
  • Monitor candle direction, identify possible price movement and trend.
  • Provide trading signals based on the candle direction selected by you.
  • Automatically manage order once signal are generated.
  • Have the ability to select which pair you want to trade among these 28 pairs by just one click.
  • Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.


Features

  • Provide an intuitive way to generate trading signal, to manage trades, and to monitor trading positions.
  • Customizable trading session: total 3 sessions can be set for autotrade.
  • Customizable trading mode: Reverse Mode or Non-Reverse Mode.
  • Option for autotrade
  • Selection of pairs (symbols) to trade: you can choose which pair(s) to trade.
  • Customizable dashboard position
  • Very easy and handy to use.


Entry Signal

Refer to screenshot2


Input Parameters

  • Use Reverse Mode: Check explanation in Entry Signal section
  • Use AutoTrade:
    • Yes: buy/sell orders will be sent once signal is generated
    • No: no order will be sent even signal is generated
  • Single pair TP in pips: the take profit in pips for single pair.
  • Single pair SL in pips: the stop loss in pips for single pair
  • Candle selection for signal providing
    • Use M1/M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1/W1/MN Candle
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket TP in $:(see explanation in Note1)
  • Basket SL in $
  • Max Spread: once spread exceeds max spread, no order will be sent.
  • Trading Session: if time is out of session, no order will be sent
    • Close all trades after session(s)
      • Yes: all active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
      • No: no active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
    • Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
    • Use Session1
      • Session1 Start Time
      • Session1 End Time
      • Session1comment: comment of each order
    • Use Session2
      • Session2 Start Time
      • Session2 End Time
      • Session2comment
    • Use Session3
      • Session3 Start Time
      • Session3 End Time
      • Session3comment
    • Non-stop session is active if Use Session 1, 2, and 3 are all selected as false.
  • TimeFrame of new chart
  • Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
  • Prefix: prefix string of your symbol


Dashboard Objects

For objects 1-5, please refer to screenshot6.

Objects 6-12: screenshot7.

Objects 13-22: screenshot8.

Objects 23-26: screenshot9.

  1. Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active.
  2. Pair Symbol Button:
    • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  3. Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
  4. Candle Tick Panel: indicates which candle is selected to generate signal
  5. Candle Direction Panel
  6. Buy Button: (refer to note2)
  7. Sell Button
  8. Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair
  9. Buy Volume Column
  10. Sell Volume Column
  11. Symbol:
  12. Profit Column
  13. Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP
  14. Basket TP: Basket take profit
  15. Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach
  16. Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL
  17. Basket SL: Basket stop loss
  18. Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach
  19. Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit
  20. Close All: close all positions
  21. Close Profit: close all positions in profit
  22. Close Loss: close all positions in loss
  23. Session Monitor Panel:
  24. Reverse Mode Monitor Panel:
  25. Pair/Currency Selection Button:
    • All: select all 28 pairs
    • None: clear all selected pairs
    • EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…
    • Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons
  26. AutoTrade Monitor Panel:


Note

Refer to screenshot4


Reviews 2
fahmi20
1075
fahmi20 2016.06.28 14:01 
 

I have a suggestion

Selection mode direction each time period

Example

bullish minute (Down - bullish)

Five minutes bullish (bearish - bullish)

Fifteen minutes bullish (bearish - bullish)

Thirty minutes bullish (bearish - bullish)

One hour bearish (Down - bullish)

Four hours bearish (Down - bullish)

Day one bearish (Down - bullish)

One week bearish (Down - bullish)

One month bearish (Down - bullish)

Here it is opened the sale of strong levels

Options should be available in the settings

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Utilities
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Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
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Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel
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Utilities
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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1. To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product. For who cannot access Google Drive,
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Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
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Dashboard Bollinger Band
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Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
Dashboard SAR
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles). COLOR
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Michael Kirchmann
249
Michael Kirchmann 2017.07.21 13:30 
 

Nicht jeden Tag zu gebrauchen.

Schlecht, wenn wie am 3.7.2017, neuer Tag, erste Tag der Woche, erster Tag im Monat ist!

fahmi20
1075
fahmi20 2016.06.28 14:01 
 

I have a suggestion

Selection mode direction each time period

Example

bullish minute (Down - bullish)

Five minutes bullish (bearish - bullish)

Fifteen minutes bullish (bearish - bullish)

Thirty minutes bullish (bearish - bullish)

One hour bearish (Down - bullish)

Four hours bearish (Down - bullish)

Day one bearish (Down - bullish)

One week bearish (Down - bullish)

One month bearish (Down - bullish)

Here it is opened the sale of strong levels

Options should be available in the settings

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