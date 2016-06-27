Dashboard Super Currency Strength
- Utilities
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Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.
Dashboard Super Currency Strength is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to:
- Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
- Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on currency strength gap of two currency on 3 timeframe.
- Provide trading signals based on the CSM (currency Strength Meter) selected.
- Manage order automatically once signal are generated.
- Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.
Please re-direct to LINK for free demo version.
Features
- Customizable trading session: total 3 sessions can be set for autotrade.
- Option for autotrade
- Selection of pairs (symbols) to trade: you can choose which pair(s) to trade.
- Customizable dashboard position
- Very easy to adjust the CSM parameters
- Very easy and handy to use.
Entry Signal
Refer to screenshot2
Input Parameters
- Use AutoTrade:
- Yes: buy/sell orders will be sent once signal is generated
- No: no order will be sent even signal is generated
- Send Alert upon Signal (Refer to note3)
- Send Notification upon Signal (Refer to note3)
- Single pair TP in pips: the take profit in pips for single pair.
- Single pair SL in pips: the stop loss in pips for single pair
- CSM1/2/3:
- Use CSM1/2/3
- CSM Timeframe of CSM1/2/3
- CSM limit of CSM1/2/3
- Magic Number
- Lot Size:
- Basket TP in $:(see explanation in Note1)
- Basket SL in $
- Max Spread:once spread exceeds max spread, no order will be sent.
- Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
- Close all trades after session(s)
- Yes: all active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
- No: no active (open) position(s) will be closed when session closed
- Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
- Use Session1
- Session1 Start Time
- Session1 End Time
- Session1comment: comment of each order
- Use Session2
- Session2 Start Time
- Session2 End Time
- Session2comment
- Use Session3
- Session3 Start Time
- Session3 End Time
- Session3comment
- Non-stop session is active if Use Session 1, 2, and 3 are all selected as false.
- TimeFrame of new chart
- Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
- Prefix: prefix string of your symbol
- X_axis:dashboard x position
- Y_axis: dashboard x position
Dashboard Objects
For object 1-6, please refer to screenshot6.
Object 7-13: screenshot7.
Object 14-23: screenshot8.
Object 24-26: screenshot9.
- Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active.
- Pair Symbol Button:
- Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
- Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
- Indicator Status Panel: indicates which indicator is selected to generate signal
- CSM Trend Panel
- CSM1/2/3 Panel
- Buy Button: (refer to note2)
- Sell Button
- Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair
- Buy Volume Column
- Sell Volume Column
- Symbol:
- Profit Column
- Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP
- Basket TP: Basket take profit
- Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach
- Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL
- Basket SL: Basket stop loss
- Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach
- Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit
- Close All: close all positions
- Close Profit: close all positions in profit
- Close Loss: close all positions in loss
- Session Monitor Panel:
- AutoTrade Monitor Panel
- Pair/Currency Selection Button:
- All: select all 28 pairs
- None: clear all selected pairs
- EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…
- Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons
Note
Refer to screenshot4
If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.
Gute Arbeit