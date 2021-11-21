Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel

  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 21 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


Please re-direct to LINK for free demo version.

There are two critical components in a profitable trading system, one is entry (place an order), and another one is exit (close an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level.

Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Locate and highlight the closest upper and lower support/resistance level (among the 7 critical support/resistance level, which are pivot S1, pivot R1, daily pivot, weekly pivot, monthly pivot, previous daily high, and previous daily low) to the current price. See screenshot2.
  • Find the profitable RR ratio entry level with highlight by calculating and comparing the distance between upper closest to current price and distance between lower closest to current price. See screenshot3
  • Click one buy/sell button to place buy and/or sell order with TP and SL set at the above level, which gives you and good RR ratio.


Features

  • User is able to select support and resistance levels for RR ratio generating.
  • Adjustable indicator panel position

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.


  1. For the first time loading Dashboard, it may takes 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.
  2. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.


Rules for highlighting RR ratio column

See screenshot5


Input Parameters

  • Use Pivot Support1
    • Use pivot support for RR ratio calculation
    • Same rule applied to the following 6 support/resistance levels.
  • Use Pivot Resistance1
  • Use Daily Pivot
  • Use Weekly Pivot
  • Use Monthly Pivot
  • Use Previous Daily High
  • Use Previous Daily Low
  • SR Stop-Loss Buffer
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket TP in $:(see explanation in Note1)
  • Basket SL in $
  • Max Spread: once spread exceeds max spread, spread of that pair will be highlighted in red.
  • Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
  • Prefix: prefix string of your symbol

Dashboard Objects

For object 1-7, please refer to screenshot7.

Object 8-14: screenshot8.

Object 15-24: screenshot9.

  1. Pair Symbol Button: click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  2. Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
  3. SR Status Panel: indicates which Support/Resistance level is selected for RR ratio calculation
  4. Upper Closest Column: cell is repainted to be green to indicate that this support/resistance level is the upper closest level
  5. Lower Closest Column: cell is repainted to be red to indicate that this support/resistance level is the lower closest level
  6. Up Column: indicate the distance between upper closest SR level to current price
  7. Down Column: indicate the distance between Lower closest SR level to current price
  8. Buy Button: place buy order with upper closest SR level as TP, and lower closest SR level as SL
  9. Sell Button: place sell order with lower closest SR level as TP, and upper closest SR level as SL
  10. Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair
  11. Buy Volume Column
  12. Sell Volume Column
  13. Symbol:
  14. Profit Column
  15. Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP
  16. Basket TP: Basket take profit
  17. Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach
  18. Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL
  19. Basket SL: Basket stop loss
  20. Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach
  21. Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit
  22. Close All: close all positions
  23. Close Profit: close all positions in profit
  24. Close Loss: close all positions in loss


Note

Refer to screenshot6



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Close Button
Wang Yu
4.76 (38)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders based on their type. The utility provides seven close options: Close All: close all orders, including trading and pending ones. Close Profit: close all orders which are in profit. Close Loss: close all orders which are in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close L
FREE
Close Button MT5
Wang Yu
2.53 (19)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. You can get the free Close Button MT4 version at LINK . Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders and/or positions based on their type and their profit status. The tool provides seven close options: Close All: close all pending orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions which are in profit. Close L
FREE
Price Touching Alert MT5
Wang Yu
3 (4)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price levels all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
FREE
Price Touching Alert
Wang Yu
5 (2)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price level all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/ less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
FREE
Floating Highest Lowest MT5
Wang Yu
3 (1)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Floating Highest Lowest MT5 provides you an intuitive and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss, and a
FREE
Session TakeProfit StopLoss MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
FREE
Indicator Floating Highest Lowest
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Indicator Floating Highest Lowest provides you an intuitive, and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss
FREE
Session TakeProfit StopLoss
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
FREE
Expert Load Major 28pairs Historical Data
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
By applying this expert onto any char window, you are able to force download the historical data upon all time-frame (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1) of 28 major pairs. The 28 major pairs are the combination of the 8 major currencies. 8 major currencies "USD", "EUR", "GBP", "JPY", "AUD", "NZD", "CAD", "CHF" 28 pairs "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY" "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","E
FREE
Dashboard Super Candle
Wang Yu
4 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Candle is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor candle direction, identify possible price movement and trend. Provide trading signals based on the candle direction selected by you. Automatically manage order once signal are generated. Have the ability to select which p
Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI
Wang Yu
3.33 (3)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI i
Critical Support and Resistance Panel
Wang Yu
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor and manage critical support and resistance price point easily with one glance to know status of all important S&R. Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This indicator is designed to help you monitor these critical supp
Dashboard Super Currency Strength
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Currency Strength is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on currency strength gap of two currency on 3 timeframe. Provide trading signals based on the CSM (currency Strength Meter) selected. Manage order automatically onc
Dashboard Super Critical Support and Resistance
Wang Yu
5 (1)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK . To access the single pair version, please re-direct to this LINK . Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This dashboard is designed to help you monitor these critical support and resistance area. Once price moves close to these important support and
Easy RR Monitor Panel
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system. One is entry (placing an order) and another one is exit (closing an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close, for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level. Easy RR Monitor Panel is an intuitive, and
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
Dashboard TimeFrame 15
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Timeframe 15 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the core indicator to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) 200 EMA and Price; 2) 10 EMA and Hei
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
Dashboard Extreme TMA System
Wang Yu
4 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Extreme TMA System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes 4 TMA (Triangular Moving Average) slope indicators on 4 time-frame and TMA Band as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The sig
Dashboard The DIBS Method
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1. To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product. For who cannot access Google Drive,
Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Dashboard Bollinger Band
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
Dashboard SAR
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles). COLOR
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