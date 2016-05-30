Expert Load Major 28pairs Historical Data

1
  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 21 November 2021

By applying this expert onto any char window, you are able to force download the historical data upon all time-frame (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1) of 28 major pairs. The 28 major pairs are the combination of the 8 major currencies.


8 major currencies

"USD", "EUR", "GBP", "JPY", "AUD", "NZD", "CAD", "CHF"


28 pairs

"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY"

"CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD"

"EURUSD""GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD"

"NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"

You have the ability the add prefix and suffix to the symbol in the expert parameter input window. For example, if your broker's symbol is "EURUSDf" instead of "EURUSD", you should key in 'f' in the suffix input cell and leave the prefix blank as shown in the screenshot 1.

Once you have successfully load the expert, you can check the progress of data loading in the experts window as shown in screenshots 2. Once data of all pairs have been loaded, expert will send message like "ForceLoadHistoricalData: failed: none" as shown in screenshot 3.

Sometimes this expert would fail to load one or two pair(s), you can remove and re-load the expert to get all historical data downloaded.

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Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
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Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
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Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles). COLOR
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RDI
1482
RDI 2021.01.29 16:17 
 

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dmposton
839
dmposton 2020.05.24 23:59 
 

I tried it on Oanda demo acct. The journal looked fine, like everything loaded properly no errors, but it did nothing. Had to load manually each pair before I could run the Strategy Tester. It's a great idea if it work.

Dennis

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.20 15:56 
 

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david.l
514
david.l 2019.03.10 17:46 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 11:02 
 

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