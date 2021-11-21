Dashboard The DIBS Method

  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 21 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup

This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

Dashboard The DIBS Method is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
  • Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Inside Bar Trading rules (see screenshot 1, 2, 3, and 4).
  • Manage order automatically once signal are generated.
  • Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.


Entry Rules

  • P2: Mother Bar
  • P1: Inside Bar

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, 3, and 4

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.


Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

  1. Download historical data of all 28 pairs. Use this free tool to download historical data by simple one-drag, link.
  2. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.
  3. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot 5.


Input Parameters

  • Use AutoTrade
  • Send Alert upon Signal
  • Send Notification upon Signal
  • Single pair Take Profit in pips
  • Single pair Stop Loss in pips
  • Offset for Starting Hour: starting hour for day trend signal
    • Example: day chart stars at GMT5, offset=1 (default 0), then Dashboard generates day trend on starting hour GMT6 (5+1)
  • Time-frame of Trading Candle
  • Mother Bar Candle Size Ceiling Limit
  • Mother Bar Candle Size floor Limit
  • Inside Bar Candle Size Ceiling Limit
  • Inside Bar Candle Size floor Limit
  • Take-profit Multiplier over Stop-loss
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket Take Profit in $
  • Basket Stop Loss in $
  • Max Spread
  • Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
    • Close all trades after session(s)
  • Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
  • Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)
  • Time-Frame of new chart
  • Suffix
  • Prefix
  • X_axis
  • Y_axis


Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 6 to 10

  1. Pair Tick Button
    • Black->de-active
    • Yellow->active
  2. Pair Symbol Button:
    • Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
  3. Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
  4. Day Trend Status Panel
    • Current price>day open, up day trend: panel green
    • Current price<day open, down day trend: panel red
  5. Mother Bar Size Status Panel
    • P2 floor limit < Bar Size < P2 ceiling limit, p2_size criteria met: panel orange
    • Otherwise, p2_size criteria not met: panel white
  6. Inside Bar Size Status Panel
    • P1 floor limit < Bar Size < P1 ceiling limit and inside bar is inside mother bar, p1_size criteria met, panel orange
    • Otherwise, p1_size criteria not met, panel white
  7. Price Breakout Status Panel
    • Price up crosses inside bar high, buy signal: panel green
    • Price down crosses inside bar low, buy signal: panel red
    • Otherwise, no signal: panel white
  8. For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.

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Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Close Button
Wang Yu
4.76 (38)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders based on their type. The utility provides seven close options: Close All: close all orders, including trading and pending ones. Close Profit: close all orders which are in profit. Close Loss: close all orders which are in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close L
FREE
Close Button MT5
Wang Yu
2.53 (19)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. You can get the free Close Button MT4 version at LINK . Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders and/or positions based on their type and their profit status. The tool provides seven close options: Close All: close all pending orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions which are in profit. Close L
FREE
Price Touching Alert MT5
Wang Yu
3 (4)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price levels all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
FREE
Price Touching Alert
Wang Yu
5 (2)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. PA Touching Alert is a tool to free you from watching price to touch certain critical price level all day alone. With this tool, you can set two price levels: upper price and lower price, which should be greater than/ less than the current price respectively. Then once price touches the upper price or lower price, alert and/or notification would be sent
FREE
Floating Highest Lowest MT5
Wang Yu
3 (1)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Floating Highest Lowest MT5 provides you an intuitive and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss, and a
FREE
Session TakeProfit StopLoss MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
FREE
Indicator Floating Highest Lowest
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Indicator Floating Highest Lowest provides you an intuitive, and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss
FREE
Session TakeProfit StopLoss
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session). Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order. Inputs session_tp: session take profit ses
FREE
Expert Load Major 28pairs Historical Data
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
By applying this expert onto any char window, you are able to force download the historical data upon all time-frame (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1) of 28 major pairs. The 28 major pairs are the combination of the 8 major currencies. 8 major currencies "USD", "EUR", "GBP", "JPY", "AUD", "NZD", "CAD", "CHF" 28 pairs "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY" "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","E
FREE
Dashboard Super Candle
Wang Yu
4 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Candle is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor candle direction, identify possible price movement and trend. Provide trading signals based on the candle direction selected by you. Automatically manage order once signal are generated. Have the ability to select which p
Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI
Wang Yu
3.33 (3)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI i
Critical Support and Resistance Panel
Wang Yu
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor and manage critical support and resistance price point easily with one glance to know status of all important S&R. Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This indicator is designed to help you monitor these critical supp
Dashboard Super Currency Strength
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Currency Strength is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on currency strength gap of two currency on 3 timeframe. Provide trading signals based on the CSM (currency Strength Meter) selected. Manage order automatically onc
Dashboard Super Critical Support and Resistance
Wang Yu
5 (1)
Indicators
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK . To access the single pair version, please re-direct to this LINK . Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This dashboard is designed to help you monitor these critical support and resistance area. Once price moves close to these important support and
Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Please re-direct to LINK for free demo version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system, one is entry (place an order), and another one is exit (close an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level
Easy RR Monitor Panel
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There are two critical components in a profitable trading system. One is entry (placing an order) and another one is exit (closing an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close, for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level. Easy RR Monitor Panel is an intuitive, and
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
Dashboard TimeFrame 15
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Timeframe 15 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the core indicator to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) 200 EMA and Price; 2) 10 EMA and Hei
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
Dashboard Extreme TMA System
Wang Yu
4 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Extreme TMA System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes 4 TMA (Triangular Moving Average) slope indicators on 4 time-frame and TMA Band as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The sig
Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Dashboard Bollinger Band
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
Dashboard SAR
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles). COLOR
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