如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





DIBS = Daily Inside Bar Setup

This system basically utilizes the popular candle pattern Inside Bar to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame H1.

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

Dashboard The DIBS Method is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Inside Bar Trading rules (see screenshot 1, 2, 3, and 4).

Manage order automatically once signal are generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

P2: Mother Bar

P1: Inside Bar

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, 3, and 4

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

Download historical data of all 28 pairs. Use this free tool to download historical data by simple one-drag, link. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot 5.





Input Parameters

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Signal

Single pair Take Profit in pips

Single pair Stop Loss in pips

Offset for Starting Hour: starting hour for day trend signal

Example: day chart stars at GMT5, offset=1 (default 0), then Dashboard generates day trend on starting hour GMT6 (5+1)

Time-frame of Trading Candle

Mother Bar Candle Size Ceiling Limit

Mother Bar Candle Size floor Limit

Inside Bar Candle Size Ceiling Limit

Inside Bar Candle Size floor Limit

Take-profit Multiplier over Stop-loss

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket Take Profit in $

Basket Stop Loss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)

Time-Frame of new chart

Suffix

Prefix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 6 to 10

Pair Tick Button Black->de-active

Yellow->active Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column: show current spread of each pair. Day Trend Status Panel Current price>day open, up day trend: panel green

Current price<day open, down day trend: panel red Mother Bar Size Status Panel P2 floor limit < Bar Size < P2 ceiling limit, p2_size criteria met: panel orange

Otherwise, p2_size criteria not met: panel white Inside Bar Size Status Panel P1 floor limit < Bar Size < P1 ceiling limit and inside bar is inside mother bar, p1_size criteria met, panel orange

Otherwise, p1_size criteria not met, panel white Price Breakout Status Panel Price up crosses inside bar high, buy signal: panel green

Price down crosses inside bar low, buy signal: panel red

Otherwise, no signal: panel white For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.