Dashboard SAR
- Indicators
-
Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator helps to visualize the SAR status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles on one Dashboard quickly.
Dashboard SAR is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the SAR Rules (SAR dots are switching between the above/below of candles).
COLOR LEGEND:
- clrRed: SAR dot is switching from the below of the candles to the above of the candle
- Sell Signal is sent out
- clrLime: SAR dot is switching from the above of the candles to the below of the candle
- Buy Signal is sent out
Refer to screenshot 3
IMPORTANT ACTION ITEMS BEFORE USING DASHBOARD
- For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.
- Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.
- To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot2.
INPUT PARAMETERS
- Send Alert upon Signal
- Send Notification upon Singal
- TimeFrame of SAR
- Step of SAR
- Max Value of SAR Step
- TimeFrame of new chart
- string usertemplate = "default"
- suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
- prefix: prefix string of your symbol
- x_axis: dashboard x position
- y_axis: dashboard y position
DASHBOARD OBJECTS
Please refer to screenshot 1and 3.
NOTES
Once alert/notification of a particular pair has been sent, the next alert/notification of that pair will be sent during next 5 minutes upon signal.