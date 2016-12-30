Session TakeProfit StopLoss MT5
- Utilities
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Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 November 2021
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Session TakeProfit StopLoss is basically helping to set the take profit and stop loss in dollar for the total open orders (session).
Once the total profit is greater than session_tp or less than session_sl, the EA will help to close all open orders acting similarly to a take profit/stop loss for a single order.
Inputs
- session_tp: session take profit
- session_sl: session stop loss
- x_axis: x position of the monitor panel
- y_axis: y position of the monitor panel
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