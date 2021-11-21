Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1
- Utilities
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Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.
This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic
To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product.
For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.
Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1 is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:
- Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.
- Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Tokyo H1 rules (see screenshot 1, 2, and 3).
- Manage order automatically once signal are generated.
- Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.
Entry Rules
Refer to screenshot 1, 2, and 3
Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.
Important Action Items before Using Dashboard
- Download historical data of all 28 pairs. Use this free tool to download historical data by simple one-drag, link.
- Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.
- To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot 4.
Input Parameters
- Use AutoTrade
- Send Alert upon Signal
- Send Notification upon Signal
- Single pair Take Profit in pips
- Single pair Stop Loss in pips
- Tokyo Open Hour: the local/computer time of Tokyo Open
- Example: Tokyo Open is at 0800 at local time, then input 8 here.
- Use Fast SMA
- Fast SMA Period
- Use Slow SMA
- Slow SMA Period
- Use M15 Fractals
- Use M5 Fractals
- Use Stochastic
- Stochastic parameter setting
- Magic Number
- Lot Size:
- Basket Take Profit in $
- Basket Stop Loss in $
- Max Spread
- Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent
- Close all trades after session(s)
- Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time
- Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)
- Time-Frame of new chart
- Suffix
- Prefix
- X_axis
- Y_axis
Dashboard Objects
Please refer to screenshot 6 to 10
- Pair Tick Button
- Black->de-active
- Yellow->active
- Pair Symbol Button:
- Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart
- Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
- Indicator Tick Status Panel
- Selected: panel yellow
- Un-selected: panel black
- Fast SMA Trend Panel
- SMA value at 1 hour before Tokyo Open >= SMA value at 3 hour before Tokyo Open: panel green
- Otherwise: panel red
- Slow SMA Trend Panel
- Same color rule as Fast SMA Trend Panel
- M15 Fractals
- Latest Fractals is lower fractals: panel green
- Otherwise: panel red
- M5 Fractals
- Same rule as M15 Fractals
- Stochastic
- Previous STO value<Current STO value<STO overbought limit: panel green
- Previous STO value>Current STO value>STO oversold limit: panel red
- Otherwise: panel white
- For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.
If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.