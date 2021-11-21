如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.

This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic

To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips are provided in my latest comment of this product.

For who cannot access Google Drive, please find these resources in the thread or PM me.

Dashboard Simple Tokyo H1 is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard.

Monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Tokyo H1 rules (see screenshot 1, 2, and 3).

rules (see screenshot 1, 2, and 3). Manage order automatically once signal are generated.

Monitor your positions easily with one glance to know status of all trading pairs.





Entry Rules

Refer to screenshot 1, 2, and 3

Make sure completing the following action items to make this dashboard working.





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

Download historical data of all 28 pairs. Use this free tool to download historical data by simple one-drag, link. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window. To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot 4.





Input Parameters

Use AutoTrade

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Signal

Single pair Take Profit in pips

Single pair Stop Loss in pips

Tokyo Open Hour: the local/computer time of Tokyo Open

Example: Tokyo Open is at 0800 at local time, then input 8 here.

Use Fast SMA

Fast SMA Period

Use Slow SMA

Slow SMA Period

Use M15 Fractals

Use M5 Fractals

Use Stochastic

Stochastic parameter setting

Magic Number

Lot Size:

Basket Take Profit in $

Basket Stop Loss in $

Max Spread

Trading Session, if time is out of session, no order will be sent

Close all trades after session(s)

Note that: starting and ending time is your computer/local time, not server time

Session Input, please refer to other dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength)

Time-Frame of new chart

Suffix

Prefix

X_axis

Y_axis





Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 6 to 10

Pair Tick Button Black->de-active

Yellow->active Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Spread column: show current spread of each pair. Indicator Tick Status Panel Selected: panel yellow

Un-selected: panel black Fast SMA Trend Panel SMA value at 1 hour before Tokyo Open >= SMA value at 3 hour before Tokyo Open: panel green

Otherwise: panel red Slow SMA Trend Panel Same color rule as Fast SMA Trend Panel M15 Fractals Latest Fractals is lower fractals: panel green

Otherwise: panel red M5 Fractals Same rule as M15 Fractals Stochastic Previous STO value<Current STO value<STO overbought limit: panel green

Previous STO value>Current STO value>STO oversold limit: panel red

Otherwise: panel white For the rest objects description, please refer to other Dashboard product description (Dashboard Super Currency Strength), they are the same.

If you have any customized request and/or suggestion, please feedback to me.