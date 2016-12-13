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Floating Highest Lowest MT5 provides you an intuitive and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss, and after a while, the trend is back and the floating loss is $5. So the highest would be $4.71 and the lowest would be $30.

In the properties input window, you have the ability to adjust the utility's position within the chart window.