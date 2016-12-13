Floating Highest Lowest MT5
- Indicators
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Wang YuProviding quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 November 2021
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.
Floating Highest Lowest MT5 provides you an intuitive and user-friendly method to monitor the floating highest (profit) and lowest (loss) that all your trades together ever arrive. For example, I opened 3 orders, which arrived at $4.71 floating profit when trade following trend. Later when the trend is against me, these 3 orders arrive $30 in loss, and after a while, the trend is back and the floating loss is $5. So the highest would be $4.71 and the lowest would be $30.
In the properties input window, you have the ability to adjust the utility's position within the chart window.
- x_axis: The distance in pixels along the X axis from the left-upper corner of indicator panel and the left-upper corner of chart window
- y_axis: The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the left-upper corner of indicator panel and the left-upper corner of chart window
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