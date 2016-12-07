Close Button MT5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





You can get the free Close Button MT4 version at LINK.

Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders and/or positions based on their type and their profit status. The tool provides seven close options:

Close All: close all pending orders and positions.

close all pending orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions which are in profit.

close all positions which are in profit. Close Loss: close all positions which are in loss.

close all positions which are in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders.

close all stop orders. Close Limit: close all limit orders.

close all limit orders. Close Buy: close all buy positions.

close all buy positions. Close Sell: close all sell positions.

In the properties input window, you have the ability to adjust the tool's position within the chart window.





Input