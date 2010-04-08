Zenner Trading Presents FX Gambit

Streaming Live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/rD9bCSxypio





FX Gambit is an Adaptive, Market Neutral, Dual MT4 based Parallel Launch Automated Trading System, designed to respond to all directional combinations and permutations of the market, and still produce a Net Positive Outcome.

There are 2 instances of MT4 with 2 charts in each. The LONG LEG of the HEDGE is in the left chart and the SHORT LEG on the right.

The two MT4 instances exchange current market BID & ASK data, and can precisely calculate the PROFIT TARGETS for their respective COUNTER LOSS BALANCERS.

The system has 2 Live Market Orders, both LONG & SHORT at the same spread at the same timestamp, and 2 remote PENDING orders, a BUY_STOP and a SELL_STOP, offsetting any losses in the LOSING LEG, no matter which takes a temporary loss, while the RECIPROCAL LEG scores a direct PROFIT.

As the overall system of LONG & SHORT positions is FULLY BALANCED, it is also RECURSIVE, so that EQUILIBRIUM can be kept after 36 adverse consecutive moves of the market, after which the algorithm will still take you HOME FREE WITH A NET PROFIT or at least BREAK EVEN within that number of trials to correcting negative balances and converting them back into POSITIVE TERRITORY...





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Request a real-time dual parallel demos by email, and you will receive Remote Desktop links to my server with a predefined setup for your broker's demo accounts...

The conventional built in MQL DEMO doesn't allow linked DLLs as well as doesn't provide for two parallel MQL4 bots to run simultaneously...

This is why you can't test the system under conventional setup conditions - but only on my Microsoft Access RDP server!

Contact me and request a demo today...

Email: boyan.atanassov@zennertrading.com

Tel: =(359) 89-533-5555







