FX Gambit

Zenner Trading Presents FX Gambit


Streaming Live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/rD9bCSxypio


FX Gambit is an Adaptive, Market Neutral, Dual MT4 based Parallel Launch Automated Trading System, designed to respond to all directional combinations and permutations of the market, and still produce a Net Positive Outcome.

There are 2 instances of MT4 with 2 charts in each. The LONG LEG of the HEDGE is in the left chart and the SHORT LEG on the right.

The two MT4 instances exchange current market BID & ASK data, and can precisely calculate the PROFIT TARGETS for their respective COUNTER LOSS BALANCERS.

The system has 2 Live Market Orders, both LONG & SHORT at the same spread at the same timestamp, and 2 remote PENDING orders, a BUY_STOP and a SELL_STOP, offsetting any losses in the LOSING LEG, no matter which takes a temporary loss, while the RECIPROCAL LEG scores a direct PROFIT.

As the overall system of LONG & SHORT positions is FULLY BALANCED, it is also RECURSIVE, so that EQUILIBRIUM can be kept after 36 adverse consecutive moves of the market, after which the algorithm will still take you HOME FREE WITH A NET PROFIT or at least BREAK EVEN within that number of trials to correcting negative balances and converting them back into POSITIVE TERRITORY...


===============================================================================================================================================


Request a real-time dual parallel demos by email, and you will receive Remote Desktop links to my server with a predefined setup for your broker's demo accounts...
The conventional built in MQL DEMO doesn't allow linked DLLs as well as doesn't provide for two parallel MQL4 bots to run simultaneously...
This is why you can't test the system under conventional setup conditions - but only on my Microsoft Access RDP server!

Contact me and request a demo today...

Email:  boyan.atanassov@zennertrading.com

Tel: =(359) 89-533-5555



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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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