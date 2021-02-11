Auto TradePanel Basic Demo

5

This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize 

I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with Auto TradePanel Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ). 

Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro". 

in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro Version.

Reviews 1
hirokings
14
hirokings 2026.01.12 04:57 
 

Thank you as always. I'd like an MT5 version of TradePanel 4. It's free and has the same functionality.

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize and have Some automated Functions. Auto Stoploss and Auto Takeprofit are available.  BE AWARE: This Panel does not work in StrategyTester a Demo "Auto TradePanel Basic" Version is available to get an Overview.  The Tradepanel Calculates Lotsize based on RiskFaktor and checks if Marginrequirement is met . Each Position is Opened with a StopLoss, defined in percent. if a Position already exis
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hirokings
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hirokings 2026.01.12 04:57 
 

Thank you as always. I'd like an MT5 version of TradePanel 4. It's free and has the same functionality.

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