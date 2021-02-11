Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize
I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with Auto TradePanel Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).
Complete Description is available at "Auto TradePanel Pro".
in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro Version.
Thank you as always. I'd like an MT5 version of TradePanel 4. It's free and has the same functionality.