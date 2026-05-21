Stoch RSI Alerts MT5

5

Stochastic RSI with Candle Patterns

This indicator is based on the Stochastic oscillator applied to the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

It is designed to help traders visually identify the main long-term trend while generating entry signals in overbought and oversold zones.

Support and questions via MQL5 product comments.

Added in Version 1.3 Candle Patterns. A B C , Engulfing, Hammer, ShootingStar, Doji'

A B C Pattern Multi Timeframe Alert, Alert on Candle Patterns.


For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official MQL5 group ForexEAandMore


Key Features

  • Visual RSI Split: The RSI line is displayed in green above level 50 and red below level 50, making it easy to distinguish bullish and bearish momentum of the main trend.
  • Buy and Sell Signals: Clear arrows and text labels appear when the Stochastic %K crosses %D in oversold (below 25) or overbought (above 75) zones.
  • Main Trend Focus: The combination of the colored RSI and Stochastic signals helps traders align entries with the direction of the longer-term trend.
  • Alternation Mode: Optional logic that alternates between buy and sell signals to avoid consecutive signals in the same direction.
  • Alert System: Supports popup alerts, sound, push notifications to mobile devices, and email. Alerts include the signal price and also trigger when switching timeframes if a recent signal is visible on the chart.
  • Label Management: BUY/SELL labels are automatically removed after a configurable number of bars to keep the chart clean.

Parameters

Stochastic Settings %K Period, %D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field

Signal Settings Use Alternation Logic (only one signal per zone entry) 

Levels & Visuals Oversold level,  Overbought level, Dot vertical offset, Label visibility period, Show labels

RSI Settings RSI Period 

Alerts Enable alerts, Push notifications, Email, Sound alert, Debug mode

The indicator works on all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5. It can be used on any timeframe.


Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account and combine it with your own analysis and risk management before using on a live account.

Reviews 1
Detleff Böhmer
3261
Detleff Böhmer 2026.05.28 12:54 
 

Ein aussagekräftiger technischer Indikator, gute Arbeit, DANKE!!!!

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Detleff Böhmer
3261
Detleff Böhmer 2026.05.28 12:54 
 

Ein aussagekräftiger technischer Indikator, gute Arbeit, DANKE!!!!

Marco Engstermann
18711
Reply from developer Marco Engstermann 2026.05.28 14:05
Dankeschön 😊
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