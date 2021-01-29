Pnitrol Levels

Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week.

The color and thickness of the levels are customizable.

All trend lines can be edited.

Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed.

Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour.













































































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⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡟⣫⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⢿⠛⣩⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡛⠛⠛⠛⠛⠛⠛⢿⢻⣿⡿⠟⠋⣴⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⢛⣋⠉⠁⠄⢀⠠⠄⠄⠄⠈⠄⠋⡂⠠⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⣿⣿⣛⣛⣉⠄⢀⡤⠊⠁⠄⠄⠄⢀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠲⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⡿⠟⠋⠄⠄⡠⠊⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣀⣼⣤⣤⣤⣀⠄⠸⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⠛⣁⡀⠄⡠⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢠⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣶⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣿⠿⢟⡉⠰⠁⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠙⠿⠿⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⡇⠄⠄⠙⠃⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠈⠉⠉⠛⠛⠛⠻⢿⣿⣿⣿⣿

⣇⠄⢰⣄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠉⠻⣿⣿

⣿⠄⠈⠻⣦⣤⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⣦⠙⣿

⣿⣄⠄⠚⢿⣿⡟⠄⠄⠄⢀⡀⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢀⣿⣧⠸

⣿⣿⣆⠄⢸⡿⠄⠄⢀⣴⣿⣿⣿⣿⣷⣶⣶⣶⣶⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⠄⢀⣾⣿⣿⠄

⣿⣿⣿⣷⡞⠁⢀⣴⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣧⡀⠄⠄⣠⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⢀

⣿⣿⣿⡿⠁⢠⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡿⠄⠄⠘⣿⣿⡿⠟⢃⣼

⣿⣿⠏⠄⠠⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⠿⠛⠉⢀⡠⢄⡠⡭⠄⣠⢠⣾⣿

⠏⠄⠄⣸⣾⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⡟⠁⠄⢀⣦⣒⣁⣒⣩⣄⣃⢀⣮⣥⣼⣿

⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿