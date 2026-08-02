MTF Trend Dashboard aka No Market Noise

Triple Trend Meter Signal MT5

Triple Trend Meter Signal MT5 is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe trend alignment and multi-pair scanning system for MetaTrader 5. Built upon high-precision ATR-filtered trailing algorithms—enhanced with optional Heikin-Ashi smoothing—it eliminates market noise and identifies high-probability momentum entries by strictly enforcing alignment across three core timeframes (M5, M15, and M30).

Key Features

Triple-Engine Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Simultaneously processes three distinct volatility calculations (M5, M15, and M30). Signal arrows plot on the active chart only when all three timeframes strictly agree on direction, drastically reducing false breakouts.

Integrated Multi-Pair Scanner Dashboard: Includes an on-screen dashboard monitoring your custom list of symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, AUDJPY ). It automatically segregates market watch pairs into Qualified Structural Bias (100% aligned) and Unqualified/Mixed Bias , eliminating the need to manually cycle through charts.

One-Click Chart Switching: Clicking any symbol on the dashboard immediately shifts the active MT5 chart to that pair while maintaining your selected timeframe.

Visual Side-Panel Trend Matrix: Displays a clean, real-time historical color block matrix on the right margin of your chart, mapping out bar-by-bar alignment for M5, M15, and M30 over your chosen bar depth.

On-Chart Structural Bias Watermark: Displays a immediate visual banner ( BUY TRADE ONLY , SELL TRADE ONLY , or NOT MET (MIXED BIAS) ) reflecting live market structure.

Triple Notification Suite: Receive real-time trade signals through Native MT5 Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications (MetaQuotes ID), and Email Alerts.

Non-Repainting Execution: Signals and arrows lock in upon bar completion, ensuring reliable backtesting and execution.

Core Operational Mechanics

The indicator operates using three independent calculations running across lower, medium, and higher intraday structural horizons:

Volatility Trailing Bands: Each engine calculates an ATR-driven trailing channel ( KeyValue $\times$ ATRPeriod ), optionally smoothed using Heikin-Ashi synthetic prices ($(\text{Open} + \text{High} + \text{Low} + \text{Close}) / 4$). Confluence Check: Buy Trigger (Arrow 233): Fired when M5, M15, and M30 engines transition into a unanimous Bullish state.

Sell Trigger (Arrow 234): Fired when M5, M15, and M30 engines transition into a unanimous Bearish state.

Inputs & Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description Global & Dashboard ShowDashboard true Toggle the multi-pair scanner dashboard on/off. MonitoredPairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD... Comma-separated list of symbols to scan in real-time. DashXOffset / DashYOffset 30 / 40 X/Y pixel anchor coordinates for the dashboard. ColWidth / RowSpacing 160 / 22 Layout grid dimensions for the dashboard items. Engine 1 (M5 Settings) KeyValue1 10.0 Volatility multiplier for the M5 engine. ATRPeriod1 20 Average True Range calculation period for M5. UseHeikinAshi1 true Enable Heikin-Ashi price smoothing on M5. Engine 2 (M15 Settings) KeyValue2 10.0 Volatility multiplier for the M15 engine. ATRPeriod2 20 Average True Range calculation period for M15. UseHeikinAshi2 true Enable Heikin-Ashi price smoothing on M15. Engine 3 (M30 Settings) KeyValue3 10.0 Volatility multiplier for the M30 engine. ATRPeriod3 20 Average True Range calculation period for M30. UseHeikinAshi3 true Enable Heikin-Ashi price smoothing on M30. Visual Side Panel BarsToShow 20 Number of recent historical bars to display in the sidebar matrix. BoxWidth / BoxHeight 15 / 8 Dimension of individual timeframe blocks. ColumnSpacing / BoxSpacing 5 / 2 Spacing parameters for matrix grid layout. Notification Routines EnableAlerts true Enable native MetaTrader pop-up dialog alerts. EnablePush true Send mobile notification alerts to MetaTrader mobile app. EnableEmail false Send email alerts upon signal generation.

How to Trade with Triple Trend Meter Signal MT5