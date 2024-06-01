Spider Arrow

Spider renko arrow is a renko based arrow indicator that gives signal on bar open/intra bar and uses 2 strategies to plot signal.

This indicator can be used to scalp one bar TP or to swing trade if used with higher periods in its settings.

This indicator never repaints or back paints.

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Parameters :

Entry Period : main signal period

Filter Period : signal filter period

Alerts

========================================================= HOW TO USE : open a trade the same second the arrow appear and better take those signals that come on bar open (90% of them do) use the filter that i will send to you after purchase to filter trend direction you can exit the market on opposite signal or on your prefferd exit mentality, or you can go for one bar tp and one bar sl. ========================================================



