Trend StarteR is a multi RSI based indicator that gives up and downtrend signals in form of arrows, the indicator was made to predict possible trend and help traders to take part in trading those trends,

this indicator doesnt repaint ore back paint , this indicator signal doesn't delay.

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Recommendations : low spread broker, any time frame, but better stick to M5 and above to beat the spread.

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Parameters :

first, second,and third RSI periods

up and down levels in which when cross happen a signal prints

notifications settings : mobile alerts ,sound alerts, mt4 messages

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