Trend StarteR

Trend StarteR is a multi RSI based indicator that gives up and downtrend signals in form of arrows, the indicator was made to predict possible trend and help traders to take part in trading those trends,
this indicator doesnt repaint ore back paint , this indicator signal doesn't delay.
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Recommendations : low spread broker, any time frame, but better stick to M5 and above to beat the spread.
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Parameters :
first, second,and third RSI periods
up and down levels in which when cross happen a signal prints
notifications settings : mobile alerts ,sound alerts, mt4 messages
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
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5 (38)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
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Binary Sniper is an mt4 indicator that give buy and sell signals for binary options trading , this indicator has a diffrent approach, to the binary options trading , this indicator doesnt repaint or delay signal. ENTRY RULES : 1. CALL (BUY) , When a red candle closes with binary sniper bar color on green after it was red .(first color flip) 2. PUT (SELL) , When a green candle closes with binary sniper bar color on red after it was green (first color flip) . this indicator works on price action/
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Spider renko arrow is a renko based arrow indicator that gives signal on bar open/intra bar and uses 2 strategies to plot signal. This indicator can be used to scalp one bar TP or to swing trade if used with higher periods in its settings. This indicator never repaints or back paints. ========================================================= Parameters : Entry Period : main signal period Filter Period : signal filter period Alerts ========================================================= HOW TO
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Based on multiple built in indicators-combined together, the Sure Swing indicator is a mutli-time frame trend based arrow indicator that gives swing trading signals, this indicator doesn’t repaint. How to trade : open a buy trade when a green arrow with buy alert appear, stop loss is below the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal open a sell trade when a red arrow with sell alert appear, stop loss is above the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal ------------------------
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5 (1)
Indicators
Payne Trend is a trend filter indicator that gives possible market direction in a form of thin colored lines, this indicator helps the trader have a hint based on the current actual trend, the indicator has many levels that signifies trend power and weakness, this indicator doesn't repaint or back paint and the signal is not delayed. ================================================== Parameters : Period : trend period Mode : calculation mode of the ma Price : close/open/high/low. Alerts ========
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Max Payne is a reversal/trend signal indicator that gives signals in a form of an arrow, this indicator gives its signal on same bar close, this indicator can dropped multiple times on the chart with different periods to get double/triple confirmation of signals the indicator is highly adjustable to fit any trading style while it never repaints or back paint, you will get the full system shown in screenshots after purchase along side used templates. ----------------- How to trade : wait until y
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MASTER MA is a moving average cross based indicator, using 3 moving averages with different periods cross to generate signals, the strategy is very simple, but the indicator has stats dashboard that shows useful instant back test results such as win rate/total profits won…etc., this indicator has TP and SL inputs in points so you can have your TP and SL wanted visible on the chart in form of green dot for TP and red x for SL, the indicator will use those values to calculate win/loss percentage.
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