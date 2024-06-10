Payne Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 10 June 2024
- Activations: 20
Payne Trend is a trend filter indicator that gives possible market direction in a form of thin colored lines, this indicator helps the trader have a hint based on the current actual trend, the indicator has many levels that signifies trend power and weakness, this indicator doesn't repaint or back paint and the signal is not delayed.
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Parameters :
Period : trend period
Mode : calculation mode of the ma
Price : close/open/high/low.
Alerts
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j aime bien cette indicateur de tendance il aurait été bien avec max paynex mais il ne fonctionne pas en demo !!