Based on multiple built in indicators-combined together, the Sure Swing indicator is a mutli-time frame trend based arrow indicator that gives swing trading signals, this indicator doesn’t repaint.

How to trade :

open a buy trade when a green arrow with buy alert appear, stop loss is below the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal

open a sell trade when a red arrow with sell alert appear, stop loss is above the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal

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=Parameters:

Time frame : what time frame to use to generate signal

Swing period : signal generation period

Alerts

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