Sure Swing
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Based on multiple built in indicators-combined together, the Sure Swing indicator is a mutli-time frame trend based arrow indicator that gives swing trading signals, this indicator doesn’t repaint.
How to trade :
open a buy trade when a green arrow with buy alert appear, stop loss is below the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal
open a sell trade when a red arrow with sell alert appear, stop loss is above the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal
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=Parameters:
Time frame : what time frame to use to generate signal
Swing period : signal generation period
Alerts
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Essential