Renko Star is an mt4 arrow type indicator that is designed to trade renko charts , this indicator has a backtesting dashboard that tells the trader usefull info such as winrate and points won , it also give tp and sl in atr x multiplication, this indicator gives its signal on bar open or intra bar and it has a yellow mark that will mark the exact price where the signal were given , the way to use this indicator is by opening a buy or sell acorrding to the arrow given by the indicator and to set tp and sl as given by the indicator also , playing around with indicator settings will results in better or worst results so you have to change them until you get good results on dashboard that you can rely on .

this indicator does not repaint or backpaint

atr tp : tp value base on atr atr sl : sl value based on atr atr period Star period Star filter history : how much history to backtest spread : backtesting using spread in calculation show points : if set to true the indicator will show every signal results in points arrows and tp and sl colors Alerts settings panel/dashboard position

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