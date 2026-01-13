Slayer Scalping

This indicator focuses on two take profit levels and very tight stoploss, the whole idea is to scalp the market on higher time frames starting from m15 and higher as these timeframes doesnt get effected alot by spread and broker commision, the indicator give buy/sell signals based on price divergeance strategy where it plots a buy arrow with tp/sl levels when a bullish divergence conditions are fully met,same goes for sell arrows, the arrow prints on candle close and doesnt repaint live, some signals come bit late and they are ignored by indicator and wont give alert, as this is the nature of divergence on certian market conditions (high volatility/news impact).

Why does it work? . Good strategy behind each signal . No repaint live. . Works on any pair. . Gives steady performance

Recommendations :

. Use on higher time frames

. changing indicator main period changes signals quality, its one inputs so try to find best period for each pair

. dont trade high spreads please, try to use raw spread account