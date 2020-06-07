Lazy Locker

The Expert Advisor trades only Forex currencies on hedge accounts.

The strategy depends on the selected trading mode.

  • Trade mode - Weekly/Daily. This means that the trading cycle is limited by a week or a day.
  • Lot size - fixed lot size. Set manually.
  • The bar number of open positions - bar index from the start of the selected trading period for opening Limit or Stop orders. In case of Weekly mode, Н4 bars are considered. In case of Daily, Н1 bars are considered.
  • The closing hour of trade - keep in mind that the EA closes all its pending orders 15 minutes before the set hour.
  • Reverse trade - if false, Limit orders are to be used, if true, stop orders are applied.
  • Period Average True Range - ATR period. The indicator value is considered only if Reverse trade is false.
  • Indent from High & Low - indent from High and Low of the last closed bar. The value is considered only if Reverse trade is true.
  • Take profit - if 0, take profit is not set. Positions closed according to The closing hour of trade parameter. If Take profit is greater than zero, take profit is set at the specified distance from the opposite order (see explanation on Fig. 3). If during the selected trading period (week or day) the price did not reach take profit, the EA closes all positions and removes all orders at the specified time.
  • Trailing - if false, only breakeven is set. If true, trailing is carried out in steps equal to the distance between BuyLimit and SellLimit orders. In the Reverse trade mode, only moving to breakeven is carried out.
  • Slippage breakeven - slippage margin when closing a position by stop in breakeven.
  • Magic number - self-explanatory.

The strategy with the default parameters:

On Monday, two orders are placed when 4-8 hour bar opens:

  • BuyLimit at a distance of the ATR indicator value is lower than the Low of the closed bar
  • SellLimit at a distance of the ATR indicator value is higher than the High of the closed bar.

When one of them is activated, nothing happens. When the second one is activated, a stop loss of the first one is set to breakeven. If the price reverses and the first one closes at breakeven, the second one also receives a stop loss at breakeven.

You can intervene and close any of the opened positions manually or remove any of the pending orders only if you think that its further work decreases the profit or increases the loss.

Recommended products
Aurum Ai Trader
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum AI Trader – Agentic AI Gold EA for MT5 The Intelligent Neural Consensus Engine for XAUUSD Auto-Trading using Agentic AIs -Use Latest Upgrade Version 10 as of 4th March 2026 Now Integrate External AI agents such as Claude, Gemini,Open AI & GPTs through API key with this EA- Use M1/M15 for Frequent Scalping Trades_Use H4 for Selective few but best Trades Product Overview Aurum AI Trader is a next-generation, Agentic AI–powered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on M
Quant Lattice
Dilwyn Tng
5 (1)
Experts
1 Price for 3 different EA (Steady, Drive and Cruise) Live Signal:   QL Drive   |   QL Steady   |     QL Cruise  (new)       Setfiles:  Setfiles What Quant Lattice Is Quant Lattice is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades one currency pair: AUDCAD. It comes with three different strategies — Steady, Drive and Cruise. You install it once, pick a strategy, choose the money management and it trades without you touching it. Why AUDCAD?  Both the Australian and Canadian dollars are commodity
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Experts
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Distance SMA Expert
Felipe Lisboa
Experts
Multimarket expert created with the return to average strategy. Just set the average distance from the price to trigger the order towards the return. With this easy Expert, You'll be able to create and use this strategy on your favorite currencies according they behavior and timeframe chosen. Most assets can be attached with this strategy. We recommend run your backtests first to avoid unexpected results and losses. We don't garantee any profit or pass any configuration to fit to "ready to use"
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper AI? ​Smart Liquidity Detection: It identifies key pools (Buy Stops/Sell Stops) and waits for a "Sweep" before entering. ​Anti-Spike Protection: Uses an ATR-
Lions Roar Trend Strength Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
The trading limiter that stops you from breaking your own daily loss and trade limits. • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Most grid robots start the same way: price moves two hundred points, so the first order opens. It does not ask whether the market was going
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Kronos Gold Momentum Shield EA
Arnau Pradas Soriano
Experts
Gold Momentum Shield EA The Smart Way to Trade XAUUSD: Trend Following with Volatility Protection Stop gambling with dangerous Martingale or Grid systems. Gold Momentum Shield is a professional algorithmic trading solution designed for Gold . This EA doesn’t try to predict the future and it follows the real institutional money flow by combining momentum confirmation with advanced volatility-based protection. Unlike basic EAs that enter trades blindly, Gold Momentum Shield uses a triple-filter
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
Monolith XAUUSD
Vicente Fuster Delegido
Experts
Ahharyu: The Monolith Gold Scalper The Precision of Gold. The Strength of a Monolith. Ahharyu: The Monolith is a premium algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built on a philosophy of institutional momentum and structural volatility, this EA avoids the "noise" of retail trading to strike only when the highest probability of success is present. Dual-Timeframe Versatility Unlike rigid systems, The Monolith has been stress-tested and optimized for two distinct tradi
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
ZRP Trend Filter
Zulfictar Reza Pahley
Experts
ZRP TFMS - Smart Dynamic Grid with Triple Filter ZRP TFMS is not your typical blind Grid or Martingale EA. Specifically engineered to conquer the high volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), this EA combines high-precision scalping logic with a robust Smart Dynamic Grid defense mechanism. It is perfectly suited for investors looking for consistent daily profits while demanding maximum account protection against extreme market conditions and sudden Black Swan events. ️ HOW IT WORKS Before executing t
FREE
Blackwave Hedgeguard Pro USDCHF
Gary Comey
Experts
Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery Adaptive Hedge Recovery System for USDCHF Positions Blackwave USDCHF Hedge Recovery is a specialized MT5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders stabilize drawdown on manual USDCHF positions using an ATR-based adaptive hedge basket system. USDCHF behaves differently from many other major forex pairs. The pair is heavily influenced by: Swiss National Bank policy, safe-haven capital flows, interest rate differentials, and prolonged directional pressure during risk-o
EA breakout by LB
Lorenzo Bozza
Experts
EA Breakout by LB Overview EA Breakout by LB is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It captures high-probability directional moves by waiting for the market to show its hand — entering only after a confirmed breakout and a structured retracement, not on raw momentum alone. No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Fixed risk per trade, every time. Trade Structure Each valid setup opens 4 simultaneous positions sharing the same
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Algo News
Marek Skrabal
Experts
News EA is a professional high-speed news trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, optimized for scalping volatile markets such as Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices during major economic news releases. The EA automatically places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders before scheduled events, allowing the market to trigger the correct trading direction without manual intervention. Important: This EA is designed for live market conditions during high-impact economic news releases. The MetaTra
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
CCI Extreme
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU CCI Extreme H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU CCI Extreme H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. CCI extreme reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages
FREE
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Experts
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
ICT TouchPoint EA
Marvin Ababon Bensig
Experts
What is ICT TouchPoint EA? ICT TouchPoint EA is a precision market-structure based MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade only after a valid Break of Structure (BOS) and enter on a retracement touch—no candle chasing, no impulsive entries. This EA follows ICT / Smart Money Concepts logic by waiting for structure confirmation, liquidity sweep, and controlled pullback before executing a trade.  Trading Logic (How It Works)  BUY Setup Detects Higher High (HH) that sweeps previous highs Detects Lowe
Orangeblue
Mark Lapukha
Experts
Советник ORB для Метатрейдер 5. Советник можно и даже нужно тестировать на других валютных парах, особенно на индексах .DE40 DAX идругих. А также нужно использовать и другие диапазоны не только как в оригинале 10:00 или 16:50 и например Азию или 4ч свечи или даже дневки D1. Советник сделан на базе известной стратегии ORB (open range breakout). Я ее упростил, берем немного в самом начале пробоя или касания. Тестируйте на демо счетах. Разные типы счетов и разные брокеры дадут вам другую картинку г
Gold Spotter
Rene Alfred Rizaldo Tresmonte
Experts
Gold Spotter AI – Intelligent Trend Detector & Trade Executor for XAUUSD Gold Spotter AI is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It leverages advanced trend analysis to automatically execute trades and manage risk with minimal user intervention. Users can also maximize profits by setting the take profit to 10,000 points (equivalent to 100 pips ), allowing the AI to ride stronger trends for bigger gains while still managing exits through intelligent trend
Singularity AI System EA
Natalia Rossinskaia
5 (1)
Experts
Singularity AI System: A Rational Approach to Capital in the Algorithmic Era The Forex market is overcrowded with advisors trying to guess the future based on yesterday's indicators. My Singularity AI System changes the rules. It is not just a script, but a flexible trading ecosystem designed for those who have outgrown aggressive scalpers and seek stability backed by intelligence. Transparency as a Standard I invite you to verify the effectiveness of my algorithm personally. I do not hide the n
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA for XAU/USD Trading on MetaTrader 5 The GoldMaster EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is tailored for traders who prefer a straightforward approach and want to explore automated trading without the need for complex setups. Features : Automated Trading: The EA handles all trading operations independently. Pre-Configured Setup: No manual configuration is required, making it easy to use. Optimized for Small Accoun
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.67 (12)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4.81 (26)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency. Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essenti
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (39)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.05 (56)
Experts
Important update Previous set files should not be used with SGH Ultimate. Please use the updated set files prepared for this version. For details about the latest update and the current live-signal set file, please check the dedicated MQL5 blog post. No Grid / No Martingale / No Recovery / No Hedging / Single Entry with SL / One Shot Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a Gold EA with no grid, no martingale,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (48)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (153)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.07 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
MoonDog EA
James Vito Armin Bianchini
5 (9)
Experts
LIMITED PRICE — $299 The current price is temporarily limited to $299 A major upgrade is currently planned, introducing new Machine Learning & AI features designed to further enhance MoonDog EA. Secure your copy at $299 before the major update is released. MoonDog EA is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system combines five independent breakout strategies designed to identify different breakout and price-expansion conditions. MoonDog
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (6)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.29 (55)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.56 (16)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
3.9 (21)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using,you can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results Set files of the current running signal account and live chat access link will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers after the buyer sends a short comment from the comment section At the same time, this is still a launch version , not a fully mass-promoted final-sta
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.42 (31)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +300% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
More from author
Stochastic and 3 iMA
Alexey Viktorov
2 (2)
Experts
This is a simple trend strategy for Forex. Recommended timeframe is H1, the default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pairs (for other timeframes and currency pairs, it is necessary to select other indicator settings). The following indicators are used in the strategy: Exponential Moving Average: EMA (4) — blue Exponential Moving Average: EMA (13) — green Exponential Moving Average: EMA (50) — orange. Stochastic Oscillator (12,9,5), levels — 20, 40, 60, 80. A buy trade is opened at the openin
FREE
ADX by AV
Alexey Viktorov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
This is an unusual representation of the Average Directional Movement Index. The indicator has been developed at the request of a trader and for the purposes of learning the development of indicators in MQL5. The line shows the same as the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX); The upward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is above -DI; The downward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is below -DI.
FREE
Avi vertex
Alexey Viktorov
3.56 (9)
Indicators
The indicator displays trend slowdown or possible end of trend and price reversal. The indicator has no parameters. When red bars appear and when they become shorter, we can talk about the approaching end of the downtrend. When green bars become shorter, we can expect the approaching end of the uptrend.
FREE
Weighted WCCI
Alexey Viktorov
5 (2)
Indicators
Стратегия форекс «Гора» основана на одном довольно сложном индикаторе. С его помощью генерируются вполне неплохие сигналы и, в принципе, автор указывал возможность торговли и на остальных инструментах, однако, мы решили взять изначальный вариант — торговлю только по GBP/USD. Так же следует сказать, что по ходу развития тренда торговая стратегия пропускает большое количество неплохих точек входа, но это только на первый взгляд. Фильтрация сигналов показала себя достаточно неплохо и в итоге торгов
FREE
Ozy M15
Alexey Viktorov
3.5 (2)
Experts
Preferred pair for USDCAD trading Conditions for purchases of the trading system "Ozy_M15": 1) The price is above the moving average SMA 48. 2) Price correction starts down, but the moving average within this correction should not be crossed by the candle body. 3) At the same time, the correction itself should be at least as deep as the bottom line of the Ozymandias indicator. 4) After this, as soon as the closing price of the next candle is higher than the upper line of the Ozymandias indicat
FREE
Gold spring
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Описание стратегии: Набор торгуемых валютных пар: GBPUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY В момент открытия рынка после выходных, определяется на каких парах из списка цена прошла от открытия до закрытия недельной свечи более 2000 пунктов и открываем позицию в противоход недельному движению с целью забрать откат в 500 пунктов. Стоп не ставится.     Если цена пошла против позиции, то через каждые 200
FREE
MACD candles bars or lines
Alexey Viktorov
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an ordinary MACD indicator displayed in the main window according to the selected chart style, i.e. Bars, Candlesticks or Line. When you switch the chart type, the indicator display also changes. Unfortunately I could not improve the chart type switching speed. After switching, there are delays before the arrival of a new tick. The indicator parameters Fast EMA period Slow EMA period Signal SMA period Applied price
FREE
Ultron and Break even
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник работает на пересечении двух Moving averages рассчитанных по ценам Open и Close. Но несмотря на простоту показывает неплохие результаты. Параметры: Time frame      — Период для расчёта Moving averages Period MA        — Период усреднения Moving averages Method MA       — Метод Moving averages Lot                   — Размер контракта Step averaging  — Шаг усреднения позиции Take profit        — в пунктах Magick number  —
FREE
My Color Candles
Alexey Viktorov
Indicators
This indicator changes the standard MetaTrader 5 candles to candles at the selected BID, ASK or Average price (BID+ASK)/2. Simply attach the indicator to the chart and select the prices to plot the candles or bars. Indicator Parameters ENUM_DRAW_TYPE - plot candles or bars on the chart For the price - the price for plotting the candles or bars The chart returns to its normal visualization mode after removing the indicator.
FREE
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
Only Buy and only Sell
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник написан по стратегии из видео. Советник можно поставить на два графика одной валютной пары назначив им разные Magic number и указав разные направления торговли параметром Direction of trade. Стратегия была незначительно изменена. В видео показано, что закрываются сделки без прибыли, так сказать в ноль. Этот советник каждый раз закрывает прибыль не меньше стоимости шага сетки. Ещё добавлена возможность установить размер прибыли при достижении которой советник закроет все позиции своего
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review