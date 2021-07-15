Day Breakout MT5

Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4

The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant price movement towards the breakout. The market is entered only when, according to calculations, the probability of reaching a take profit is maximum. If the position is not closed by take profit or stop loss, then at the user's choice it can be automatically closed by the robot at the end of the day. This allows you to rationally use price movements to get a profit.

GENERAL PARAMETERS







Features of use



The timeframe can be any, the trading results do not depend on it. The minimum deposit is from $10, but for a quick acceleration, it is desirable is from $300. Default parameters are set for GBPJPY.

Simultaneous trading on several currency pairs is recommended, this provides a more stable trading with less risks. In this case, it is desirable to decrease the Lot for 1000 units of free margin parameter, it is divided by the number of pairs.



The robot is easily optimized for other trading instruments.