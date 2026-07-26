GoldEdge US30

GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40, powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection.

GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets.

It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic.

Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge US30 waits for higher-quality index market conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves.

Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website

All Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vincentlai/seller

Special Launch Offer — Limited Time Only

GoldEdge US30 is now available at a special launch price of only $199.

Price will increase to $349 from 10 August 2026, and the final regular price will be $599.

Bonus Gift: Early buyers who purchase GoldEdge US30 on or before 10 August 2026 may contact the author to receive one extra EA for free. If you enjoy the product, your honest 5-star review in the MQL5 Reviews section would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue improving the GoldEdge series.

You may choose one of the following bonus EAs:

  • GoldEdge USD
  • GoldEdge CAD
  • GoldEdge JPY
  • GoldEdge CHF

This launch promotion is designed to help early users build a more diversified GoldEdge portfolio at the lowest possible cost.

Built for Prop Firm Challenges

GoldEdge US30 is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, and consistent execution.

The EA includes per-symbol risk control, ATR-based entries, hedging recovery logic, spread control, and volatility filtering, making it suitable for traders who need a structured approach for index-based prop firm trading.

For prop firm accounts, always pay close attention to daily drawdown limits, maximum drawdown limits, and news trading restrictions. Index products can move strongly during high-impact events, so conservative settings are recommended.

Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My

[User Manual, Strategy & Docs]

Core Strategy: GE ATR Price Border Grid System

9 Dynamic ATR Border Levels
GoldEdge US30 uses the custom GE ATR Price Border structure consisting of 9 dynamic levels: 4 Sell lines above, 4 Buy lines below, and 1 central Midline.

ATR Ratio Filter
Entries are filtered by ATR Ratio to avoid unsuitable market conditions, including low-volatility traps and abnormal volatility periods.

Smart Lot Scaling
Position sizing adjusts based on account size, base lot configuration, recovery logic, and index market structure.

Index-Specific Parameter Design
GoldEdge US30 is refined for index behavior, including US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 market rhythm, volatility, spread behavior, and long-term directional bias.

Dedicated Indices Edition

GoldEdge US30 is not a simple forex EA copied onto indices.

It is a dedicated indices edition developed specifically for the behavior of major global stock indices.

Over recent years, index markets have experienced aggressive Federal Reserve rate cycles, inflation shocks, global trade war headlines, and strong one-way rallies. GoldEdge US30 is built to handle these conditions with structured risk control.

The strategy is designed to survive volatility first, then capture opportunities when price returns into a more favorable trading structure.

Dual-Layer Hedging System

Layer 1: Natural Market Hedge
GoldEdge US30 can naturally hold both Buy and Sell positions at the same time. Holding both directions creates the first layer of defense by reducing one-way directional exposure during uncertain market movement.

Layer 2: Advanced Recovery Mechanism
The EA can intelligently group multiple profitable positions and use them to offset and close larger losing positions. This helps reduce floating exposure and supports smoother equity recovery.

Hedging Close Logic
When both Buy and Sell positions exist, GoldEdge US30 can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, helping the system manage baskets more efficiently.

Adaptive Parameter Split

Optimized for Long-Term Bullish Index Behavior

Major indices such as US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 often show a long-term upward bias. Because of this, GoldEdge US30 separates Buy and Sell parameters into independent tracks.

This means the EA can still extract profit from Sell-side opportunities during pullbacks, overextended moves, or short-term corrections, without the Buy-side parameters interfering with short-side logic.

Each direction can have its own entry rules, lot sizing behavior, and take-profit targets, allowing more precise adaptation to the asymmetric nature of index markets.

Key Components

Hedging Close
When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge US30 can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure.

ATR-Based Take Profit
Take-profit levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing index market volatility.

ATR Ratio Filter
ATR Ratio helps the EA avoid unsuitable volatility conditions and focus on more meaningful price action.

Spread Control
GoldEdge US30 checks spread conditions before opening trades, helping avoid poor execution during market open, market close, rollover, or volatile periods.

Symbol Cut Loss
Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual index symbol, reducing the chance that one symbol dominates the whole portfolio risk.

Cooldown After Cut Loss
In the event of a black swan or extreme market move, the EA can cut losses for that symbol and resume trading after a cooldown period.

Advanced Protection:
GoldEdge US30 features a dedicated per-symbol Cut Loss mechanism. In the event of a black swan, the EA can automatically cut losses and resume trading after a cooldown period, ensuring capital preservation comes first.

Trade Direction Logic: Border-Based Protection

The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the GE ATR Price Border Midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making.

Above the Border Midline → SELL Only
When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge US30 looks for Sell positions and waits for price to retrace back into the range.

Below the Border Midline → BUY Only
When price drops below the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge US30 looks for Buy positions and waits for recovery into the trading range.

One Order Per Bar
Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes.

Ranging Zone and Pullback Specialist
GoldEdge US30 is designed to capture opportunities inside consolidation zones, retracements, and pullback phases. After major directional moves, it waits for the market to stabilize before re-entering.

Recommended Symbols

  • US30
  • DE40 / GER40
  • FRA40 / F40

Different brokers may use different index symbol names. Please match the symbol name used by your broker, such as US30, US30.cash, DJ30, DE40, GER40, GER40.cash, FRA40, F40.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Minimum deposit: USD 2,500 with 1:1000 leverage
  • Recommended symbols: US30, DE40 / GER40, FRA40 / F40
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability
  • Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
  • Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima, or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker that supports index trading, including prop firms such as FTMO
  • Account type: Hedging account is recommended
  • VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator

Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart.

Download indicator from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

For Visual Backtest or live chart display, please install the indicator first. If you are using VPS migration, make sure the indicator file is installed correctly before migration.

Backtest Guide

  • Recommended backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present
  • Recommended symbols: US30, DE40 / GER40, FRA40 / F40
  • Use Balance USD 2,500 or above
  • Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability-oriented testing
  • Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
  • For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator
  • Always compare results across different brokers because index spreads, contract size, swap, commission, and trading sessions may vary

Fine-Tuning & Optimization

For advanced users, GoldEdge US30 provides flexible optimization parameters designed for H4 index trading. H4 provides robust, stable results with higher real-account correlation because wider timeframes are less affected by spread fluctuations.

Recommended Optimization Parameters:

  • Minimum Order Distance x ATR — controls distance between orders
  • Take Profit ATR — controls adaptive take-profit target
  • Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Maximum Profitable Positions — maximum profitable orders used for hedging recovery
  • Target Net Profit After Hedging — calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Minimum ATR Ratio — no entry below this ratio
  • Maximum ATR Ratio — no entry above this ratio

Prop Firm Note: Prop firm rules require a unique and controlled strategy. Use these parameters as your optimization framework. The specific values you choose become your unique risk profile and trading edge.

Lot Size Guide

AmountPerBaseLot and BaseLot must be adjusted together.

For example, if you start with USD 5,000 and 0.10 lot, then doubling the capital to USD 10,000 should normally be matched with 0.20 lot if you want to keep the same risk structure.

This is critical because the following mechanisms are calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot:

  • Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Target Net Profit After Hedging

Always scale these together. Otherwise, your risk profile and recovery targets may become misaligned.

Designed for Traders Who Want More

GoldEdge US30 is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant for index markets.

Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting.

Whether you are preparing for a prop firm challenge or trading your own capital, GoldEdge US30 provides a structured trading framework with adaptive risk control, hedging recovery, and per-symbol protection.

Disclaimer

  • Trading forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities carries a high level of risk.
  • Index products such as US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 can move sharply during news events, market open, market close, and rollover.
  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Always test on a demo account before using a live account.
  • Do not use lot sizes that exceed your account size or risk tolerance.
  • Spreads may widen during market open, market close, rollover, and high-impact news.
  • Use different Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs.
  • Risk settings must match your account balance, leverage, broker conditions, contract size, and trading objectives.
  • For prop firm accounts, always verify the firm’s rules regarding daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, news trading, holding over weekend, and index trading conditions.
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
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4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
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kennethakk
71
kennethakk 2026.08.04 14:13 
 

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Chi Sang Lai
3511
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.08.04 14:28
Thank you for your trust! Good luck with your 100K FTMO challenge. Remember to use a fixed lot size and keep an eye on the daily drawdown limit. Let me know if you need any assistance!
jessicaiori
119
jessicaiori 2026.07.29 02:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Sang Lai
3511
Reply from developer Chi Sang Lai 2026.07.29 14:57
Thank you very much, Jessica, for your trust and support! Most EAs in the market only provide backtest results, but very few are confident enough to offer a free trial for real testing on Live accounts. The GoldEdge System is designed specifically for Prop Firm Challenges, but our goal is not only to help traders pass the challenge. More importantly, we focus on long-term stable trading performance with controlled drawdown. We are glad that GoldEdge US30 Index performed well for you on US30, DE40, and FRA40 during the trial period.
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