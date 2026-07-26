GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40, powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge US30 waits for higher-quality index market conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves.

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Special Launch Offer — Limited Time Only GoldEdge US30 is now available at a special launch price of only $199. Price will increase to $349 from 10 August 2026, and the final regular price will be $599. Bonus Gift: Early buyers who purchase GoldEdge US30 on or before 10 August 2026 may contact the author to receive one extra EA for free. If you enjoy the product, your honest 5-star review in the MQL5 Reviews section would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue improving the GoldEdge series. You may choose one of the following bonus EAs: GoldEdge USD

GoldEdge CAD

GoldEdge JPY

GoldEdge CHF This launch promotion is designed to help early users build a more diversified GoldEdge portfolio at the lowest possible cost.

Built for Prop Firm Challenges GoldEdge US30 is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, and consistent execution. The EA includes per-symbol risk control, ATR-based entries, hedging recovery logic, spread control, and volatility filtering, making it suitable for traders who need a structured approach for index-based prop firm trading. For prop firm accounts, always pay close attention to daily drawdown limits, maximum drawdown limits, and news trading restrictions. Index products can move strongly during high-impact events, so conservative settings are recommended. Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My



[User Manual, Strategy & Docs] Core Strategy: GE ATR Price Border Grid System 9 Dynamic ATR Border Levels

GoldEdge US30 uses the custom GE ATR Price Border structure consisting of 9 dynamic levels: 4 Sell lines above, 4 Buy lines below, and 1 central Midline. ATR Ratio Filter

Entries are filtered by ATR Ratio to avoid unsuitable market conditions, including low-volatility traps and abnormal volatility periods. Smart Lot Scaling

Position sizing adjusts based on account size, base lot configuration, recovery logic, and index market structure. Index-Specific Parameter Design

GoldEdge US30 is refined for index behavior, including US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 market rhythm, volatility, spread behavior, and long-term directional bias.

Dedicated Indices Edition GoldEdge US30 is not a simple forex EA copied onto indices. It is a dedicated indices edition developed specifically for the behavior of major global stock indices. Over recent years, index markets have experienced aggressive Federal Reserve rate cycles, inflation shocks, global trade war headlines, and strong one-way rallies. GoldEdge US30 is built to handle these conditions with structured risk control. The strategy is designed to survive volatility first, then capture opportunities when price returns into a more favorable trading structure.

Dual-Layer Hedging System Layer 1: Natural Market Hedge

GoldEdge US30 can naturally hold both Buy and Sell positions at the same time. Holding both directions creates the first layer of defense by reducing one-way directional exposure during uncertain market movement. Layer 2: Advanced Recovery Mechanism

The EA can intelligently group multiple profitable positions and use them to offset and close larger losing positions. This helps reduce floating exposure and supports smoother equity recovery. Hedging Close Logic

When both Buy and Sell positions exist, GoldEdge US30 can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, helping the system manage baskets more efficiently.

Adaptive Parameter Split Optimized for Long-Term Bullish Index Behavior Major indices such as US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 often show a long-term upward bias. Because of this, GoldEdge US30 separates Buy and Sell parameters into independent tracks. This means the EA can still extract profit from Sell-side opportunities during pullbacks, overextended moves, or short-term corrections, without the Buy-side parameters interfering with short-side logic. Each direction can have its own entry rules, lot sizing behavior, and take-profit targets, allowing more precise adaptation to the asymmetric nature of index markets.

Key Components Hedging Close

When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge US30 can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure. ATR-Based Take Profit

Take-profit levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing index market volatility. ATR Ratio Filter

ATR Ratio helps the EA avoid unsuitable volatility conditions and focus on more meaningful price action. Spread Control

GoldEdge US30 checks spread conditions before opening trades, helping avoid poor execution during market open, market close, rollover, or volatile periods. Symbol Cut Loss

Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual index symbol, reducing the chance that one symbol dominates the whole portfolio risk. Cooldown After Cut Loss

In the event of a black swan or extreme market move, the EA can cut losses for that symbol and resume trading after a cooldown period.

Advanced Protection:

GoldEdge US30 features a dedicated per-symbol Cut Loss mechanism. In the event of a black swan, the EA can automatically cut losses and resume trading after a cooldown period, ensuring capital preservation comes first.

Trade Direction Logic: Border-Based Protection The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the GE ATR Price Border Midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making. Above the Border Midline → SELL Only

When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge US30 looks for Sell positions and waits for price to retrace back into the range. Below the Border Midline → BUY Only

When price drops below the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge US30 looks for Buy positions and waits for recovery into the trading range. One Order Per Bar

Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes. Ranging Zone and Pullback Specialist

GoldEdge US30 is designed to capture opportunities inside consolidation zones, retracements, and pullback phases. After major directional moves, it waits for the market to stabilize before re-entering.

Recommended Symbols US30

DE40 / GER40

FRA40 / F40 Different brokers may use different index symbol names. Please match the symbol name used by your broker, such as US30, US30.cash, DJ30, DE40, GER40, GER40.cash, FRA40, F40.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations Minimum deposit: USD 2,500 with 1:1000 leverage

Recommended symbols: US30, DE40 / GER40, FRA40 / F40

Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability

Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website / Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima, or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker that supports index trading, including prop firms such as FTMO

Account type: Hedging account is recommended

VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart. Download indicator from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author For Visual Backtest or live chart display, please install the indicator first. If you are using VPS migration, make sure the indicator file is installed correctly before migration.

Backtest Guide Recommended backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present

Recommended symbols: US30, DE40 / GER40, FRA40 / F40

Use Balance USD 2,500 or above

Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available

Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability-oriented testing

Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website / Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator

Always compare results across different brokers because index spreads, contract size, swap, commission, and trading sessions may vary

Fine-Tuning & Optimization For advanced users, GoldEdge US30 provides flexible optimization parameters designed for H4 index trading. H4 provides robust, stable results with higher real-account correlation because wider timeframes are less affected by spread fluctuations. Recommended Optimization Parameters: Minimum Order Distance x ATR — controls distance between orders

Take Profit ATR — controls adaptive take-profit target

Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot

Maximum Profitable Positions — maximum profitable orders used for hedging recovery

Target Net Profit After Hedging — calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot

Minimum ATR Ratio — no entry below this ratio

Maximum ATR Ratio — no entry above this ratio Prop Firm Note: Prop firm rules require a unique and controlled strategy. Use these parameters as your optimization framework. The specific values you choose become your unique risk profile and trading edge.

Lot Size Guide AmountPerBaseLot and BaseLot must be adjusted together. For example, if you start with USD 5,000 and 0.10 lot, then doubling the capital to USD 10,000 should normally be matched with 0.20 lot if you want to keep the same risk structure. This is critical because the following mechanisms are calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot: Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot

Target Net Profit After Hedging Always scale these together. Otherwise, your risk profile and recovery targets may become misaligned.

Designed for Traders Who Want More GoldEdge US30 is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant for index markets. Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting. Whether you are preparing for a prop firm challenge or trading your own capital, GoldEdge US30 provides a structured trading framework with adaptive risk control, hedging recovery, and per-symbol protection.