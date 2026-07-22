Golden Heron

GOLDEN HERON ( NO BACKTEST ! TRY FREE TRIAL VERSION FOR 7 DAYS FREE) 

Golden Heron is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It works directly from price data, opens one position per signal and always attaches a stop loss. It does not use martingale, averaging or position stacking.

How it works

The Expert Advisor measures recent volatility to set its own working scale, then waits for a specific price structure to form on the chart it is attached to. All calculations are made from quote data, so no external indicators are required and no value is redrawn after a bar has closed.

Before an order is sent, the setup is scored from 0 to 100 by eighteen separate checks covering trend direction, higher timeframe agreement, market structure, momentum, volatility conditions, the position of price within its recent range and traded volume. If the score is below the minimum you have set, the setup is skipped and nothing is traded. A further group of checks estimates the risk of an immediate reversal, and a second stage reads the market to decide whether it agrees with the direction of the setup. Where the two disagree, the trade is either taken in the opposite direction or skipped, according to the mode you select. After an entry, the next signal in the same direction must be built from completely new candles, so the same movement is not traded twice.

Stop loss and trade management

The stop loss is placed at the price that invalidates the setup, not at a fixed distance in points. Once a position is filled, the Expert Advisor verifies that the stop is present on the server and restores it if the broker has removed it, which can happen on accounts using market execution.

Open trades are managed in stages. Risk is reduced gradually as the trade advances, the stop is then moved to break even, and the position is followed at a distance either by tracking the higher lows and lower highs of the move itself or by a fixed multiple of the initial risk. A limit on how much of the best price reached may be given back prevents a large open result from decaying into a small one. Partial closing at a chosen level is optional. Every entry and every closure is written to a comma separated file in the terminal folder so the settings can be reviewed against real outcomes.

Risk control

Volume can be a fixed lot or calculated from a percentage of the account per trade, with an absolute ceiling that applies in every case. Trading halts automatically when the daily loss limit or the total drawdown limit is reached, and optionally when a daily target is reached. Entries are blocked while the spread is wider than the value you set, and execution slippage is recorded after each fill. Further options include a filter for high impact news, closing before the weekend, a limit on how many charts may hold positions in the same currency at once, and an automatic reduction in volume after consecutive losing trades. These limits can be set to match the conditions required by an evaluation account.

Accounts and symbols

Accounts that operate under the first in, first out rule are recognised automatically. On these accounts positions are closed oldest first and opposite direction positions are never opened. Netting and hedging accounts are both supported. The instrument type is read from the contract specification, so slippage tolerance and volume rounding remain correct on currency pairs, metals, indices, energies and crypto symbols quoted in thousandths of a lot. Each chart works independently with its own magic number, so several symbols and timeframes can be run side by side.

Chart display

The working scale is set automatically from volatility by default. Chart Sync is an optional mode that calibrates the Expert Advisor to the scale of your own chart view and marks the resulting levels so the calibration can be checked at a glance. A panel on the chart shows equity, open result, spread, session state and the status of the protective limits. The panel and the on-chart marks can each be switched off.

Recommended use

Currency pairs, gold and crypto symbols with adequate liquidity, on timeframes from M1 to H4. Any hedging or netting account with leverage of 1:30 or higher. A deposit from 200 units of account currency is workable, and 500 or more allows a wider choice of settings. Spread has a direct effect on trading cost, so a broker with low spreads on your chosen symbol is preferable. When testing, select the mode "Every tick based on real ticks".

Setup

Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart and allow automated trading. The default settings are ready to use. Choose either a fixed lot or a risk percentage, then adjust the protective limits to suit your account. Chart Sync, the news filter and the weekend option are off by default and can be enabled if wanted.

Notes

On accounts subject to the first in, first out rule, run one chart per symbol. This follows from the account model rather than from the Expert Advisor.

On a virtual server, use the automatic scale. Chart Sync requires a rendered chart, so where no visible desktop is available the calibration values are entered manually through the override input.

Support

Questions in the comments section and through the site messaging system are answered personally. Setup help and notes on each update are provided to all users.

Results obtained in testing do not indicate future performance. Trading carries a risk of loss.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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