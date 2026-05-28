Pricewerk Golden Pocket EA

  • Experts
  • Phillipp Bertram
    Phillipp Bertram

    Phillipp Bertram

    Software engineer focused on professional trading tools, analytics and automation systems.
    Experienced in mobile app development, backend systems, cloud infrastructure and scalable software architectures with a strong focus on reliability and maintainability.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 28 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

Pricewerk Golden Pocket EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that prepares, executes, and manages trend-based pullback setups around dynamic Fibonacci zones. It is designed for traders who want a rule-based implementation of Golden Pocket ideas with visible chart levels, controlled position sizing, and a clear setup status.

The logic works on the current chart symbol and the current chart timeframe. Risk, entry mode, filters, and trade management settings should therefore be adjusted to the selected symbol, broker conditions, and personal risk plan, then checked in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

What It Does

The EA calculates a dynamic trend structure from a Moving Average and ATR. Once a valid trend is detected, it derives a structural 1.0 level and the Fibonacci levels 0.5, 0.618, and 0.786. The area between 0.618 and 0.786 is displayed as the Golden Pocket on the chart.

For entries, the EA can evaluate a sequence based on a 0.5 break followed by a Golden Pocket touch. Depending on the selected entry mode, it then places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop at the 0.5 level, or executes a market order when the selected touch level is reached. Stop Loss, Take Profit, position size, and optional trade management features are calculated from the input settings.

Key Features

  • Dynamic ATR-Fibonacci model with 0.5, 0.618, 0.786, and 1.0 levels.
  • Two entry variants: stop-order sequence after 0.5 and 0.618 touch, or market-touch entry after a 0.5 break.
  • Position sizing by fixed lot or percentage risk based on balance or equity.
  • Stop Loss at the structural 1.0 level with an optional points or ATR buffer.
  • Take Profit by fixed risk-reward ratio, opposite band, or without a fixed TP.
  • Optional filters for spread, session, higher-timeframe trend, and loss cooldown.
  • Trade management with Break Even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop by ATR, structure, or candle extremes.

Chart and Status

The EA can visualize the current trend structure directly on the chart. This includes the Golden Pocket, Fibonacci levels, the 1.0 structural level, entry, SL and TP lines, trend-change markers, projections, and a status dashboard.

The dashboard shows the symbol and timeframe, trend direction, entry level, pocket status, spread, open positions, pending orders, trailing mode, risk, partial-close status, and current setup state. In the Strategy Tester, BacktestMode can be used to disable EA-owned chart objects and make test runs lighter.

Inputs and Settings

The inputs are grouped by purpose so live setup, optimization, and Strategy Tester runs can be prepared more easily.

Group Purpose
General / Identity MagicNumber, OrderComment, and limits for open positions and pending orders.
Strategy Tester BacktestMode and more stable entry evaluation for Strategy Tester runs.
Calculation MA type, MA length, ATR length, ATR multiplier, and closed-bar evaluation.
Entry Sequence Entry mode, touch level, re-entry rules, and pending order expiration.
Position Sizing Fixed-lot or percentage-risk mode based on balance or equity.
Stop Loss / Take Profit Minimum SL, SL buffer, TP mode, and RiskReward.
Trade Filters Spread filter, session filter, HTF trend filter, and loss cooldown.
Break Even, Partial Close, Trailing Stop Optional management of existing positions by R multiple, TP distance, ATR, structure, or candle extremes.
Chart Visuals, Alerts, Performance, Debug Visualization, level alerts, performance mode, history depth, and diagnostic output.

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to the desired symbol and timeframe.
  2. Review MagicNumber, trading permissions, MaxOpenPositionsPerSymbol, and MaxPendingOrdersPerSymbol.
  3. Choose RiskMode, RiskPercent, or FixedLot according to your risk plan.
  4. Adjust EntryMode, MarketTouchLevel, Stop Loss buffer, TP mode, and filters for the selected market.
  5. Test the settings first in the Strategy Tester and then on a demo account.
  6. Monitor the dashboard, journal, and open orders before using the EA in live trading.

Testing and Verification

For historical tests, BacktestMode can be enabled so the EA does not draw its own visualization objects in the tester. UseBacktestStableEntryLogic uses a more stable M1-based sequence check in the Strategy Tester for the 0.5 break and the following Golden Pocket touch.

Tester results depend on broker data, spread, execution conditions, symbol, timeframe, test period, and input settings. When running your own tests, document at least the symbol, timeframe, test period, deposit, leverage, model, spread setting, and used inputs so results can be compared reproducibly.

Notes and Limitations

The EA only manages positions and pending orders that match the current symbol and configured MagicNumber. It checks broker minimum distances, margin, spread, and the configured filters, but it cannot ensure execution at a specific price.

Trading involves risk. Historical tests, chart examples, and setups are for analysis and are not a commitment about future results. Use settings, lot sizes, and trading sessions only after testing them on your own broker data.

Support

For questions, test results, or reproducible issues, please use the product comments or the MQL5.com messaging system.

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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