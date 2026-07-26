Prop Guardian EA

Prop Guardian is an automated prop firm Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed around the rules of two step evaluation and funded accounts. It combines a fully automated trading strategy with a compliance engine that enforces daily loss limits, maximum drawdown limits and consistency requirements, so one bad session cannot disqualify the account. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.





Only 5 copies are available at the current price of 149 USD. The next price is 199 USD. The planned steps are 299, 399, 549, 749 and a final price of 999 USD. The price is never reduced. All buyers receive the same product with free lifetime updates.





The compliance engine





- Daily loss guard: stops trading and closes positions before the daily limit is reached, with a safety buffer under a 5 percent rule

- Maximum loss guard: hard equity floor with a buffer under a 10 percent rule

- Static and trailing drawdown modes to match different evaluation models

- Consistency guard that limits the profit share of any single day

- Automatic minimum trading days tracking

- Profit target handler that protects the result once the target is reached

- Open risk cap and margin usage ceiling

- Saved state that survives restarts, chart reloads and VPS reboots





The trading engine





- Fully automated intraday strategy with volatility based stop placement

- Every position opens with a fixed stop loss

- Risk percent position sizing, default 1 percent per trade

- Break even protection and adaptive trailing management

- Daily trade cap and one position mode for clean, reviewable trading

- One click rule presets for popular 2-step evaluation models, or fully custom values





Recommended setup





- Any MT5 evaluation or funded account, netting or hedging

- Signal timeframe M5, configurable

- VPS recommended for continuous operation

- Set files for recommended symbols provided after purchase





No EA can guarantee profits or guarantee passing an evaluation. Outcomes depend on market conditions. This product is not affiliated with any proprietary trading firm. Contact me through MQL5 private messages after purchase to receive the set files and the rule preset configuration guide.





Risk warning: trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first.



